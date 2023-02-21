    NSTSE Result 2023 Announced at unifiedcouncil.com, Know How to Download Here

    NSTSE Result 2023: The Unified Council has announced the National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE) Result today, February 21, 2023. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website- unifiedcouncil.com. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 21, 2023 13:03 IST
    NSTSE Result 2023
    NSTSE Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Unified Council has announced the National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE) Result today, February 21, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the olympiad can now download the NSTSE Result 2023 from the official website- unifiedcouncil.com

    As per the information available on the website, the NSTSE examination 2023 was conducted on December 2, 16 and 18, 2022 in both online and offline mode for the students of classes 2 to 12. However, the National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE) Result 2023 has been announced today, February 21, 2023, in online mode.

    NSTSE Result 2023  - Direct Link (Click Here)

    How to Download NSTSE Result 2023?

    Students who have appeared for the NSTSE 2023 examinations can follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check and download the National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE) Result 2023.

    • Step 1: Visit Unified Council’s official website- unifiedcouncil.com
    • Step 2: Click on the NSTSE result 2023 link available on the screen
    • Step 3: Enter the Login ID in the search box to get the NSTSE result 2023
    • Step 4: The National Level Science Talent Search Examination Result 2023 will appear on the screen
    • Step 5: Download the NSTSE result 2023 for future use

    NSTSE Awards 2023

    As per the official information, students who clear the NSTSE examination will be awarded cash prizes and other awards according to their performance in the NSTSE exams. However, the NSTSE Topper of any class who achieves 100% marks is awarded prize money of Rs 2,00,000. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Related Stories