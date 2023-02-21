NSTSE Result 2023 Announced at unifiedcouncil.com, Know How to Download Here

NSTSE Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Unified Council has announced the National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE) Result today, February 21, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the olympiad can now download the NSTSE Result 2023 from the official website- unifiedcouncil.com

As per the information available on the website, the NSTSE examination 2023 was conducted on December 2, 16 and 18, 2022 in both online and offline mode for the students of classes 2 to 12. However, the National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE) Result 2023 has been announced today, February 21, 2023, in online mode.

How to Download NSTSE Result 2023?

Students who have appeared for the NSTSE 2023 examinations can follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check and download the National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE) Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit Unified Council’s official website- unifiedcouncil.com

Step 2: Click on the NSTSE result 2023 link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter the Login ID in the search box to get the NSTSE result 2023

Step 4: The National Level Science Talent Search Examination Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the NSTSE result 2023 for future use

NSTSE Awards 2023

As per the official information, students who clear the NSTSE examination will be awarded cash prizes and other awards according to their performance in the NSTSE exams. However, the NSTSE Topper of any class who achieves 100% marks is awarded prize money of Rs 2,00,000.

