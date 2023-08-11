NTA revises PhD entrance exam pattern 2023 for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU, check changes here

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made some revisions in the PhD entrance exam 2023 for the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). As per the revised NTA PhD entrance exam pattern, NTA clarified about the medium of question paper for the test.

NTA has stated that it has received requests from participating universities and candidates regarding some conditions mentioned in the PhD information bulletin. Based on the request, NTA has made changes to the Ph.D. Entrance Test. Also, the reservation policy as applicable in the participating universities will be followed.

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023

As per the changes, the NTA clarified the medium of question paper for the NTA PhD entrance exam. Along with the latest update in the admission process, the NTA has also revised the time table as per the ‘request from the stakeholders’. The testing agency further clarified that there will be no negative marking in the exam.

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Medium of test

The changes released by the NTA for the DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU PhD entrance examination 2023:

Subjects in the common section, commerce, finance, art, culture and humanities will be bilingual, both in English and Hindi.

Language papers will be in their respective languages except linguistics, modern Indian language and literary studies. These two subjects will be in English.

NTA PhD Registration 2023

Registration for the PhD entrance exam 2023 is ongoing. The NTA will close the PhD entrance test registration window on September 8, 2023 at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. Those candidates who have already registered for the PhD entrance examination 2023 will be able to change the subjects during the correction window which will be opened on September 9. Candidates will be able to edit the NTA application form till September 11, 2023.

