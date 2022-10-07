NTSE Exam 2022 (Postponed): NCERT Deferred NTSE Stage 1 and 2 Exam Until Further Notice

NTSE Exam 2022 (Postponed): As per the latest updates, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has postponed the NTSE stage 1 and 2 exams 2022. As per the official notice issued by NCERT, the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) has been postponed until further notice.

The NTSE Scheme was approved by the Central Government only till 31st March 2021. Hence, the council has postponed the NTSE 2022 exam this year until further notice as the scheme is yet to be approved and renewed. The new dates for the NTSE exam for Stage 1 and 2 are expected to be announced soon.

NTSE Exam 2022 Postponement Notice

As per the official notice released, it has been stated that - “The National Talent Search Scheme is a central sector scheme fully funded by Ministry of Education (MOE) Government of India (Gol). NCERT is an implementing agency for NTS scheme. The Scheme was approved till 31st March, 2021. The further implementation of the scheme in its present form has not been approved and has been stalled till further orders. This is for the information of all concerned.”

NTSE Application Form

According to updates, the SCERTs of each state release the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) application form. The authorities release the NTSE application form 2022-23 in both online and offline modes. The last date to submit the NTSE 2022-23 application form may be different for each state.

About National Talent Search Examination (NTSE)

Every year, NCERT conducts National Talent Search Examination (NTSE). The exam is held to award scholarships to those students who wish to pursue their education in the fields of Science and Social Sciences. The NTSE exam is conducted for students who are in Class 10 and are Indian Nationals.

The scholarship exam is completely funded by the Ministry of Education (MOE) Government of India (Gol). The scholarship exam is conducted in two stages - stage 1 (state level) and stage 2 (national level). While the first stage is conducted by states, the second stage is held by NCERT.

