NVS Class 11 lateral entry selection test application 2023 last date extended for Manipur students, get link to apply here

NVS Class 11 Lateral Entry Selection Test 2023: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date for submission of the application form for class 11th lateral entry selection test 2023 for Manipur students. As per the notice, the deadline had been extended due to administrative reasons. Now, students from Manipur can fill NVS class 11 LEST application form till July 31.

They can apply for the Class 11 lateral entry selection test 2023 online at navodaya.gov.in. Those applying for the test should have been born between June 1, 2006 and July 31, 2008. Earlier, the last date was extended till July 20, 2023. The Class 11 lateral entry selection test will be held online on an optical mark reader sheet. Students have to answer the multiple-choice objective questions in either Hindi or English.

How to apply for NVS Class 11 LEST 2023?

It has been stated on the official website, “Class-XI Lateral Entry Selection Test 2023, The last date for submission of online application form for the candidates of State of Manipur only is further extended up to 31.07.2023 (Monday) due to administrative reasons.” Go through the steps to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JNV Class 11 Admission 2023 link

Step 3: on the new page, click on apply for registration

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked information

Step 5: Login and fill in the details mentioned in the online application form

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the online application form

Step 7: Download the NVS application form and keep it for further reference

NVS Class 11 Lateral Entry Selection Test 2023

As per the official website, the open seats for the academic year 2023–2024 will be used to make the selection for NVS Class 11 entrance. In the absence of competent individuals, open positions will be filled in accordance with NVS standards. The district-by-district merit list for the students who were provisionally chosen will be made public following the test. A state-level common merit list will be prepared after students have been chosen to fill the open positions in the district's JNV.

