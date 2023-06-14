Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023: Rechecking Application Commence Today, Check Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Odisha CHSE Result 2023 Rechecking Application: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has commenced the re-checking and re-addition of marks of class 12th examinations from today, June 14, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are not satisfied with their marks in the Odisha HS results can apply for rechecking and re-addition in order to improve their marks.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit the Odisha board 12th rechecking application form is June 28, 2023. Candidates are also informed that those candidates who have been booked under unfair means practice and those candidates whose results have been withheld or declared invalid are not considered to be eligible for rechecking and re-addition process.

Odisha CHSE Result 2023 Rechecking Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the rechecking application process in the table below:

Events Dates Commencement of Odisha CHSE Result 2023 Rechecking Application June 14, 2023 Last date to submit Odisha 12th rechecking applications June 28, 2023

How to download the scanned copy of Odisha CHSE answer sheet 2023?

Candidates can check the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download the scanned copy of Odisha CHSE answer sheets online.

Step 1: Go to the link provided on the candidate’s email id to download the soft copy of the evaluated answer script with result overview/score sheet

Step 2: Click on the direct link provided in the applicant’s email id and then login using the required details

Step 3: After this, the applicant’s answer sheet photocopy will be displayed in the form of pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Click on the subject-wise pdf download link available and then save the copy of Odisha 10th answer script PDF Download for the subject you wish to download the copy of the answer script. Now you will get the downloaded scanned copy of the answer book.

