Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023: Rechecking Application Commence Today, Check Details Here

The CHSE Odisha Board has commenced the application process for rechecking of the marks for the Odisha board class 12th answer sheets today, June 14, 2023. Candidates can apply till June 28. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 14, 2023 17:43 IST
Odisha CHSE Result 2023 Rechecking Application: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has commenced the re-checking and re-addition of marks of class 12th examinations from today, June 14, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are not satisfied with their marks in the Odisha HS results can apply for rechecking and re-addition in order to improve their marks. 

As per the schedule, the last date to submit the Odisha board 12th rechecking application form is June 28, 2023. Candidates are also informed that those candidates who have been booked under unfair means practice and those candidates whose results have been withheld or declared invalid are not considered to be eligible for rechecking and re-addition process.

Odisha CHSE Result 2023 Rechecking Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the rechecking application process in the table below:

Events 

Dates

Commencement of Odisha CHSE Result 2023 Rechecking Application

June 14, 2023

Last date to submit Odisha 12th rechecking applications

June 28, 2023

Check the official notification here

How to download the scanned copy of Odisha CHSE answer sheet 2023?

Candidates can check the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download the scanned copy of  Odisha CHSE answer sheets online.

Step 1: Go to the link provided on the candidate’s email id to download the soft copy of the evaluated answer script with result overview/score sheet 

Step 2: Click on the direct link provided in the applicant’s email id and then login using the required details

Step 3: After this, the applicant’s answer sheet photocopy will be displayed in the form of pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Click on the subject-wise pdf download link available and then save the copy of Odisha 10th answer script PDF Download for the subject you wish to download the copy of the answer script. Now you will get the downloaded scanned copy of the answer book.

Also Read: JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 to be Announced Soon, Know Where and How to Check Here
