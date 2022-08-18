Odisha Flood Updates: Schools in Puri and other parts closed due to floods

Odisha Schools Closed: Schools in certain parts of Odisha including places like Puri are closed for today - August 18, 2022 due to the flash floods causing damages in the state. According to local media both private and government schools in Puri, Odisha have been closed only for a day due to the flood situation.

Officials are yet to provide a clarity on whether the situation will continue. Students and school staff members have been advised not to come to school until further notice from officials.

Puri is not the only place where schools have been closed. According to local reports. Schools in Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh have also been closed keeping in mind the safety of the students. Reports suggest that schools in the above mentioned regions have been asked to stay closed since there is a possibility of inundation of flood water.

The weather department has pointed out that the next 24 hours is extremely crucial for the flood situation in Odisha while there is also a chance of the risk subsiding. However officials stated that heavy rainfall is expected and so everyone has been asked to take all necessary precautions and be in safe places.

Students and staff members in the places where schools are closed have been asked to wait for official order from the schools with regard to returning. Authorities have asked students and staff members to keep in touch with school authorities for further information.

