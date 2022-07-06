Odisha 10th Results 2022: Know Where When and How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 Results

Odisha Matric Result 2022, BSE Odisha Class 10 Result Link: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be announcing the Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 on the official website today. According to the date and time announced by the Odisha education minister, the class 10 results 2022 will be announced on July 6, 2022 @ 1 PM. Students who have appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th Examinations can check the results through the link provided on the official website.

To check the Odisha 10th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10 Roll number in the result link given. Students can also check here the list of websites to check the results, steps to check the results and other details.

BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 will be made available on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates will also be bale to check the Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 through the direct link available here.

Where to check BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be announcing the 10th Results 2022 on the official website today. According to the details provided, the Odisha 10th Results 2022 will be made available on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

When to check Odisha 10th Results 2022

According to the information provided by Odisha Board officials, the 10th Results 2022 will be announced at 1 PM today. Students can download their class 10 mark sheets by entering the login details in the result link provided.

How to check Odisha Board 10th Results 2022

Students awaiting the BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 can follow the steps provided here to download the marksheets of the examination.

Step 1: Visithe BSE Odisha official website

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 Result link provided

Step 3: Enter the 10th Roll number in the result link

Step 4: The results of the class 10 examination will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Odisha 10th Results 2022 for further reference

