    Odisha 10th Results 2022: Know Where When and How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 Results

    Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be announcing the Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 on the official website today. Candidates can check the BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 throygh the link given here. 

    Updated: Jul 6, 2022 09:29 IST
    Odisha Matric Result 2022
    Odisha Matric Result 2022

    Odisha Matric Result 2022, BSE Odisha Class 10 Result Link: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be announcing the Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 on the official website today. According to the date and time announced by the Odisha education minister, the class 10 results 2022 will be announced on July 6, 2022 @ 1 PM. Students who have appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th Examinations can check the results through the link provided on the official website.

    To check the Odisha 10th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10 Roll number in the result link given. Students can also check here the list of websites to check the results, steps to check the results and other details. 

    BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 will be made available on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates will also be bale to check the Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 through the direct link available here.

    Also Read: Get Live Updates of Odisha 10th Results

    Where to check BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022

    Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be announcing the 10th Results 2022 on the official website today. According to the details provided, the Odisha 10th Results 2022 will be made available on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. 

    When to check Odisha 10th Results 2022

    According to the information provided by Odisha Board officials, the 10th Results 2022 will be announced at 1 PM today. Students can download their class 10 mark sheets by entering the login details in the result link provided. 

    How to check Odisha Board 10th Results 2022

    Students awaiting the BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 can follow the steps provided here to download the marksheets of the examination.

    Step 1: Visithe BSE Odisha official website

    Step 2: Click on the Class 10 Result link provided

    Step 3: Enter the 10th Roll number in the result link

    Step 4: The results of the class 10 examination will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the Odisha 10th Results 2022 for further reference

    Also Read: BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 (Date and Time): Odisha HSC Results for Class 10 Today at bseodisha.ac.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification