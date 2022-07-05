Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: BSE Odisha Matric Result for Class 10 will Declare Tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha 10th Result 2022, BSE Odisha Matric Result for Class 10 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be announcing the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2022 on the official website tomorrow. The date and time for the declaration of the Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 was announced by the state education minister on July 4, 2022. As per the announcement made, BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website on July 6, 2022.
Students who have appeared for the Odisha Board 10th Examinations can check their board examination results through the link which will be made available on the official website of Odisha Board. Students can check the Odisha 10th Results through the official link - bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
05 Jul 08:20 PMWho will announce Odisha Madhyamik Results?
Sameer Dash Education Minister, Odisha will be announcing the Odisha Board class 10 results. The Results will be announced in an official press conference following which the link will be made live on the website.
05 Jul 07:55 PMOdisha 10th Supplementary Exams
Odisha Board conducts Supplementary examinations for students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt can apply for the BSE Odisha 10th Supplementary Exams. The applications for the supplementary examinations will be announced shortly after the results are declared.
05 Jul 07:30 PMWill the board provide Re-evaluation Facility
Odisha Board conducts re-evaluation for students who wish to get their answer sheets evaluated a second time for any totalling mistakes. The applications for the BSE Odisha 10th Re-evaluation process will be available shortly after the results are announced on the official website.
05 Jul 06:55 PMOdisha 10th Results 2022 Grading system
For a better understanding of how the grades are allotted students can find below the grades given with respect to the marks secured in the examination overall and indivudally in each subject. Check complete grading details below.
|
Mark Range
|
Grade Value
|
Letter Grade
|
90% to 100% (540 to 600 Marks)
|
Outstanding
|
A1
|
80% to 90% (480 to 539 Marks)
|
Excellent
|
A2
|
70% to 80% (420 to 479 Marks)
|
Very Good
|
B1
|
60% to 70% (360 to 419 Marks)
|
Good
|
B2
|
50% to 60% (300 to 359 Marks)
|
Above Average
|
C
|
40% to 50% (240 to 299 Marks)
|
Average
|
D
|
33% to 40% (198 to 239 Marks)
|
Fair
|
E
|
Below 33% (000 to 197 Marks)
|
Un Satisfactory - Needs to appear again
|
F
|
Candidates securing less than 30 marks in an individual paper(s) but securing aggregate marks more than 197.
|
Un Satisfactory - Needs to appear again
|
F
05 Jul 06:25 PMWhat is the minimum marks required to qualify
According to the marking scheme provided, students who have appeared for the Odisha 10th Exams are required to secure a minimum of 30% marks in the exams to be considered as qualified. The marks need to be secured as both aggregate and individually in each subject.
05 Jul 05:50 PMDetails mentioned in Odisha 10th Result 2022
The online copy of the BSE Odisha Madhyamik Examination Results will be available on the official website. Students when downloading the marksheets must make sure that tey check through all the details given.
05 Jul 05:20 PMHow to check Odisha 10th Results 2022 Online
The Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 will be made available on the official website of the board. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Madhyamik Exam Results.
05 Jul 04:50 PMLogin Credentials to check BSE Odisha Madhyamik Results
To check the Odisha Board HSC Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the Login Details - Roll Number and Date of Birth in the Result link given. Candidates can also refer to the image given below.
05 Jul 04:28 PMHow to Check Odisha 10th Result 2022 via SMS?
Along with the official website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. Canndidates can follow the steps provided below to get the results through SMS.
Type - OR10<Rollno>
Send to 5676750
Students will receive the Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 on their respective mobile numbers.
05 Jul 04:03 PMSteps to check Odisha Board 10th Results 2022
Students must note that the Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 will be announced in the online mode only. To check the Odisha 10th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the BSE Odisha 10th Roll Number in the link provided.
05 Jul 04:01 PMWhere to check BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022
Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 will be announced by the officials on the website of the board today. The results will be available on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. Students will also be able to check the Odisha 10th Results 2022 on orissaresults.nic.in.
05 Jul 03:58 PMWhen is the BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 expected to be declared
The Odisha Board will be announcing the Class 10 Results on the official website today. According to the announcement made by the Odisha Education Minister, the BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 is expected to be announced by 1 PM.