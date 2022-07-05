Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: BSE Odisha Matric Result for Class 10 will Declare Tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in

HIGHLIGHTS Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 Tomorrow Check BSE Odisha 10th Results at bseodisha.ac.in Results expected at 1 PM

Odisha 10th Result 2022, BSE Odisha Matric Result for Class 10 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be announcing the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2022 on the official website tomorrow. The date and time for the declaration of the Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 was announced by the state education minister on July 4, 2022. As per the announcement made, BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website on July 6, 2022.

Students who have appeared for the Odisha Board 10th Examinations can check their board examination results through the link which will be made available on the official website of Odisha Board. Students can check the Odisha 10th Results through the official link - bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in.





