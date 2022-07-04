BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Odisha HSC Result 2022 Date for Class 10 Students to be Announced Today at bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date: If you are one of the lakhs of students awaiting BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2022, today might be a good day for you. As per the latest update, the Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha is likely to declare the Odisha HSC Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10 students today - 4th July 2022. The formal announcement of date and time for the Odisha Class 10 Results 2022 comes as a major relief for the students who have been waiting for an update regarding it for months. While result date is yet to be announced and confirmed, one thing that is known is BSE Odisha HSC Result 2022 will be published online and made available to the students via official portals - bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Education Minister Likely to Announce Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date

Media reports being filed from Bhubaneshwar office has hinted that State Education Minister Sameer Dash will announce the Odisha 10th Result 2022. Earlier, the minister had issued a statement saying that “the Class 10 result date will be announced tomorrow, and the 10th result 2022 will be announced next week.” In line with this, it is expected that BSE Odisha HSC Result 2022 Date is announced today by him through official channels.

5.85 Lakh Students Await Odisha Class 10 Results 2022

The announcement of Odisha 10th Result 2022 date will put minds of lakhs of students to ease. As per the official update, a total of 5.85 lakh students have registered and appeared for the Odisha Matric Exam 2022 this year. Reports have confirmed that, a total of 5,85,730 students have appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 which was held from 29th April to 7th May across 3,540 centres in the state. The declaration of BSE Odisha HSC Result 2022 will put minds of all these students at ease.

How to check Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 online?

Like every year, the Odisha 10th Result 2022 for Matric Exams will be declared by the BSE Odisha on its official website - bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To check Odisha 10th Result 2022, students will be required to log onto the portal and click on the relevant link for the same. After clicking on the link, students will be taken to a new page with input fields for exam roll number and other details. After entering the requisite details and submitting them on the website, students will be shown their Odisha Matric Results 2022 on the screen. Thereafter, candidates can check and download the same online in softcopy format and save it on their device for future reference.

