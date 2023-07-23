Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 Final Merit List For Round 1 Released, Know How To Download Here

  1. Home
Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: OJEE has released the final merit list for OJEE NEET UG round 1 counselling 2023 online. Candidates can download the merit list through the official website  - ojee.nic.in/counselling. Check details here

Updated: Jul 23, 2023 15:28 IST
Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) has released the final merit list for admission into MBBS/BDS courses under OJEE NEET UG round 1 counselling 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the seat allotment process can check and download the merit list from the official website  - ojee.nic.in/counselling.

As per the schedule, the OJEE counselling committee released the provisional merit list on July 20, 2023. The correction facility regarding the provisional merit list ends on July 21, 2023, at 5 pm. According to the official notice, all candidates are instructed to visit the OJEE website for the latest updates regarding the choice filling and other schedules of counselling.

Odisha NEET Counselling Final Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Download PDF Here)

Details mentioned on the Odisha NEET Counselling Final Merit List 2023

The Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 final merit list includes the below-given details mentioned on it. Check the list of the details below:

Candidate's name

Application number

Domicile 

Category

NEET AIR

State Rank

Quota

  

How to download Odisha NEET Counselling final merit list 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the Odisha NEET counselling 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha NEET counselling 2023 - ojee.nic.in/couselling-for-mbbs_bds_courses/

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the final state merit list for MBBS/BDS admission - OJEE 2023-24 under the latest news/public notice section

Step 3: The final merit list will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Download the OJEE 2023 NEET UG counselling final merit list pdf file

Step 5: Candidates can find their name or application number to check their selection status 

