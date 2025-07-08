Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
OFSS Portal 2025: Bihar Board Open Portal for Class 11th online Admission; Details Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the OFSS Bihar portal for Class 11 admissions 2025, allowing students who passed special or compartment Class 10 exams to apply online from July 4 to July 6, 2025. Students can choose up to 20 colleges and apply for Arts, Science, Commerce, Agriculture, or Vocational streams. The application fee is ₹350 for all categories, and candidates must complete fee payment and form submission to avoid rejection.

Jul 8, 2025
Bihar Board Open Portal for Class 11th Online Admission
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the OFSS Bihar portal for Class 11 admissions. Students who passed the Class 10 special or compartment exams in 2025 can now apply online.

Candidates from CBSE, ICSE, or other recognised boards who cleared equivalent matric exams are also eligible. The online application window is open from July 4 to July 6, 2025, so students should apply as soon as possible through the official OFSS portal.

To help students from both government and private Class 12 schools in Bihar, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application deadline for Class 11 admissions through the OFSS portal. The last date, which was earlier May 14 and then May 20, is now extended to July 6, 2025.

The OFSS Bihar platform makes the admission process easy by letting students apply online for intermediate courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Agriculture, and Vocational streams, all from one place, without visiting different colleges.

This step is very helpful for students living in rural and far-off areas, as it gives them an equal chance to apply for higher education without any difficulty.

BSEB OFSS Class 11 Admission 2025 Important Dates

Check the table below for the BSEB opens OFSS Portal for class 11 admission 2025 date:

Event

Date

Start of Online Application (Phase 1)

April 24, 2025

Last Date to Apply (Phase 1)

May 20, 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment

May 20, 2025

Release of 1st Merit List

June 4, 2025

Admission Based on 1st Merit List

June 4 – June 10, 2025

Reopening of Application Portal

July 4, 2025

Final Deadline to Apply

July 6, 2025

BSEB OFSS Class 11 Admission Fee 2025

Check the table below for the BSEB OFSS Class 11 Admission Fee 2025:

Applicant Category

Application Fee

General & OBC (Male)

₹350

SC/ST/PH (Male)

₹350

All Female Candidates (Any Category)

₹350

How to Apply Online for OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2025?

Follow these easy steps to apply for Class 11 admissions through the OFSS Bihar portal:

  • Visit the Official Website: Go to ofssbihar.net using your mobile or computer browser.

  • Register Yourself: Click on the "Apply Online" link. Use your mobile number and email ID to register. Create a password to log in.

  • Fill the Application Form (CAF): Enter your personal and academic details. Choose your preferred colleges and streams like Arts, Science, Commerce, Agriculture, or Vocational.

  • Upload Documents and Pay Fee: Upload scanned copies of your Class 10 mark sheet, photo, and other required documents. Pay the application fee online via UPI, net banking, or debit/credit card.

  • Submit and Download Confirmation: Review all the details carefully. Click submit and then download the confirmation receipt for your records.

BSEB OFSS Class 11 Admission 2025: Important Instructions

Before applying on the OFSS Bihar portal, students should follow these simple guidelines to avoid mistakes or rejection:

  • Choose up to 20 colleges: You can select a maximum of 20 schools or colleges. Arrange them in order of your preference, your first successful match will be final.

  • Set your top choices carefully The option that gets matched first will be allotted, so make sure your best choices are at the top.

  • Use a valid mobile number and email ID: These are required for OTP verification and to receive admission-related updates. Don't use inactive or incorrect contact details.

  • Pay the application fee: If you don’t complete the payment, your form will be rejected automatically.

  • Offline payment option: If you're unable to pay online, you can pay the fee through Bank Challan.

