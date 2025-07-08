OFSS Portal 2025: Bihar Board Open Portal for Class 11th online Admission; Details Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the OFSS Bihar portal for Class 11 admissions. Students who passed the Class 10 special or compartment exams in 2025 can now apply online.

Candidates from CBSE, ICSE, or other recognised boards who cleared equivalent matric exams are also eligible. The online application window is open from July 4 to July 6, 2025, so students should apply as soon as possible through the official OFSS portal.

To help students from both government and private Class 12 schools in Bihar, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application deadline for Class 11 admissions through the OFSS portal. The last date, which was earlier May 14 and then May 20, is now extended to July 6, 2025.

The OFSS Bihar platform makes the admission process easy by letting students apply online for intermediate courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Agriculture, and Vocational streams, all from one place, without visiting different colleges.