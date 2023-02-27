Osmania University Result 2023: Check Semester 3rd, 5th, Result at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University Result 2023: Candidates can check Osmania University result 2023 for 3rd, 5th-semester undergraduate courses by using their enrolment number and password on the official portal at osmania.ac.in. Osmania University Result 2023 has been announced on BA, BSc, BCom, BBA and BEd on February 27, 2023. Students can check the direct link for OU Result 2023 from the official website at osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University has released the Semester 3 and 4 results for various courses including BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, and BEd. Osmania University conducted the 3rd and 5th-semester degree exams in offline mode from December 29, 2022 to January 21, 2023, in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift was from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Osmania University Result Latest Updates & News: BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, and BEd 3rd and 5th Semester Result Declared

Check here the direct link for OU Result 2023 for 3rd and 5th semester examinations.

Osmania University Examinations 3rd Sem Results Direct Link OU Examinations 5th Sem Results Direct Link

Osmania University Result 2023: How to Download OU Result?

All those students who have appeared for the 3rd and 5th sem examination can now check their results by visiting the official website - osmania.ac.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download OU semester result -

Step 1: Visit the official website - osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Check the Examination Section from the home page

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the course for which students wish to access the result

Step 4: Now, log in using enrolment number and password

Step 5: Osmania University result for Semester 3 and 5 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the Provisional Marksheet

Step 7: Take a printout of the Results for future reference

Osmania University UG Examination 2023 Details

University Osmania University Academic Session 2022-2023 Examination Osmania University UG Sem 3 and 5 Examination Courses BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, and BEd Date of Examination December 29, 2022 to January 21, 2023 Osmania University Result Release Date February 27, 2023 (OUT) Official Website osmania.ac.in

