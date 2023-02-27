    Osmania University Result 2023: Check Semester 3rd, 5th, Result at osmania.ac.in

    Osmania University Result 2023: Candidates can check OU result 2023 for BA, BSc, BCom, BBA and BEd by using their enrolment number and password at osmania.ac.in.

    Updated: Feb 27, 2023 16:12 IST
    Osmania University Result 2023: Check OU Semester 3rd, 5th Result
    Osmania University Result 2023: Check OU Semester 3rd, 5th Result

    Osmania University Result 2023: Candidates can check Osmania University result 2023 for 3rd, 5th-semester undergraduate courses by using their  enrolment number and password on the official portal at osmania.ac.in. Osmania University Result 2023 has been announced on BA, BSc, BCom, BBA and BEd on February 27,  2023. Students can check the direct link for OU Result 2023 from the official website at osmania.ac.in. 

    Osmania University has released the Semester 3 and 4 results for various courses including BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, and BEd. Osmania University conducted the 3rd and 5th-semester degree exams in offline mode from December 29, 2022 to January 21, 2023, in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift was from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

    Osmania University Result Latest Updates & News: BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, and BEd 3rd and 5th Semester Result Declared

    Check here the direct link for OU Result  2023 for 3rd and 5th semester examinations. 

    Osmania University Examinations 3rd Sem Results

    Direct Link 

    OU Examinations 5th Sem Results

    Direct Link 

    Osmania University Result 2023: How to Download OU Result? 

    All those students who have appeared for the 3rd and 5th sem examination can now check their results by visiting the official website - osmania.ac.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download OU semester result - 

    • Step 1: Visit the official website - osmania.ac.in
    • Step 2: Check the Examination Section from the home page
    • Step 3: A new page will open, click on the course for which students wish to access the result
    • Step 4: Now, log in using enrolment number and password
    • Step 5: Osmania University result for Semester 3 and 5 will appear on the screen
    • Step 6: Download the Provisional Marksheet
    • Step 7: Take a printout of the Results for future reference

    Osmania University UG Examination 2023 Details

    University

    Osmania University

    Academic Session

    2022-2023

    Examination

    Osmania University UG Sem 3 and 5 Examination 

    Courses

    BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, and BEd

    Date of Examination

    December 29, 2022 to January 21, 2023

    Osmania University Result Release Date

    February 27, 2023 (OUT)

    Official Website

    osmania.ac.in

    Also Read: Periyar University Result 2023 for UG, PG out at periyaruniversity.ac.in, link here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories