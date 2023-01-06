Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registrations Extended Till January 27, Get Direct Link Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: As per the latest updates, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has extended the deadline for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. Now, candidates can apply for the same till January 27, 2023. The govt. decided to extend the deadline due to the high demand. Thus, those who have not registered for the PPC 2023 session must do the same on the official website i.e. innovateindia.mygov.in

All students from classes 9th to 12th are eligible to participate in the PPC 2023 session. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the writings submitted by them on the themes allotted. The themes are categorized for students, parents, and teachers. Winners will get a certificate of appreciation and a PPC kit. Further, all participants will be able to download the certificate of participation.

Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023?

MoE has extended the deadline for PPC 2023 Registrations. Those who have not applied yet must register themselves at innovateindia.mygov.in. They can follow these steps to register for PPC 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. innovateindia.mygov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on participate now link

Step 3: Now, log in with the email ID and password

Step 4: Fill in the asked details

Step 5: Submit the entry and save confirmation page

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Theme

There are different themes for students, teachers, and parents participating in PPC 2023. They must choose one of the below-mentioned themes to submit their writings. The allotted themes are-

For Students

Our Culture is our pride

Save Environment for future generations

My Life, My Health

Why is staying healthy so important? What do you do to remain in good health?

My Startup Dream

My Book My Inspiration

Know your freedom fighters

STEM Education/ Education without Boundaries

Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

For Teachers

Future Educational Challenges

Enabling Learning Environment

Education for Skilling

Our Heritage

Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams

For Parents