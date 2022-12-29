Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registrations To Close Tomorrow, Check Theme Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: As per the schedule, Pariksha Pe Charcha 6th edition registrations will end tomorrow- December 30, 2022. Thus, candidates who are willing to participate must register themselves on the official website i.e. innovateindia.mygov.in. In the PPC 2023 session, students, parents, and teachers will get a chance to interact with PM Modi where he will de-stress the students and provide tips ahead of the board examinations.

All students from classes 9th to 12th are allowed to participate in the PPC 2023 session. They will be shortlisted based on their creative writings submitted on the theme assigned to them. The themes are categorized for students, parents, and teachers. Winners will get a certificate of appreciation and a PPC kit. Moreover, all participants will be able to download the certificate of participation.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Theme

There are different themes for students, teachers, and parents. Participants must choose one of them to go ahead with their piece of writing. The allotted themes are-

For Students

Our Culture is our pride

Save Environment for future generations

My Life, My Health

Why is staying healthy so important? What do you do to remain in good health?

My Startup Dream

My Book My Inspiration

Know your freedom fighters

STEM Education/ Education without Boundaries

Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

For Teachers

Future Educational Challenges

Enabling Learning Environment

Education for Skilling

Our Heritage

Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams

For Parents

My Child, My Teacher

Learning and Growing Together

Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate

How To Register For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023?

PPC 2023 Registrations will conclude tomorrow- December 30, 2022. Thus, candidates who are willing to take part in PPC 2023 must register themselves at innovateindia.mygov.in. They can adhere to these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. innovateindia.mygov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on participate now link

Step 3: Now, log in with the email and password

Step 4: Fill in the required details

Step 5: Submit the entry and download confirmation page

