PM Modi to inaugurate Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam Today, Get Complete Details Here

PM Modi to inaugurate Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi today to deliver the inaugural address for Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam. The Samagam, which is being held as a 3-day summit, will begin from today - 7th July 2022 and continue until 9th July 2022. The event is being organized by the Ministry of Education along with University Grants Commission (UGC) and Banaras Hindu University, and is aimed at reviewing progress around implementation of NEP 2020 and to chart out future plans.

PM Modi to Deliver Inaugural Address

Today, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi will inaugurate the 3-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Varanasi, being organized by @EduMinOfIndia in association with @ugc_india & @bhupro, from 2:45 PM onwards. #ShikshaSamagam



Watch live : https://t.co/GS7z7NA9Hm pic.twitter.com/4T1zHMr4ri — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 7, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Samagam today - which will be one of the biggest congregation on higher education after the announcement of NEP 2020. PM Modi will be joined by Union Education Minster Dharmendra Pradhan, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, UP CM Yogi Adityanth at the inauguration ceremony. In his inaugural address, PM Modi is expected to set the tone for the Samagam, where key stakeholders of Higher Education Sector will discuss developing a holistic strategy for successful implementation of NEP 2022.

Overviewed last minute preparations at the Rudraksh International Convention Centre in Varanasi.



Hon. PM @narendramodi ji will inaugurate the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam tomorrow at 2:45 PM. pic.twitter.com/zG6cGcVoZE — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 6, 2022

Why Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam?

The 3-day education summit being held in Varanasi is will see over 300 Vice-Chancellors and directors from public and private universities, educationists, policy makers come together to discuss and debate the implementation framework for National Education Policy 2020. The summit will also see adoption of the "Varanasi Declaration on India's extended vision and renewed commitment for higher education". The Samagam will see deliberations around key themes in education sector around Multidisciplinary and Holistic Education, Skill Development and Employability, Indian Knowledge Systems, Internationalization of Education, Digital Empowerment and Online Education, Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Quality, Ranking and Accreditation, Equitable and Inclusive Education, Capacity Building of Teachers for Quality Education.

Also Read: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: CBSE Term 2 Results by July-end @cbseresults.nic.in, Get Latest Updates Here