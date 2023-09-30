  1. Home
Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023 Registration Ends Today at pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023 registration window closes today: September 30, 2023. Check steps to apply, and the required documents here.

Updated: Sep 30, 2023 11:14 IST
Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023: Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry University will end the registrations for undergraduate, postgraduate, and MBA in distance mode on September 30, 2023. Interested candidates must apply on the official website: pondiuni.edu.in. 

The official notification reads, “DDE Admission 2023 (July Session) Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry University has commenced the admission process in the first week of July 2023 for various UG, PG, and MBA programs under Distance mode for the academic year 2023-24 (July session). As per the UGC-DEB instructions, the last date to apply for DDE admissions for July 2023 session is 30 September 2023.’’

Click Here

How to Register for Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pondiuni.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the admissions tab

Step 3: Now, click on the preferred UG/PG course registration link

Step 4: Complete the registration procedure and then log in

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and keep a hardcopy 

Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023: Check Fee Structure Here

Candidates can check out fees for UG, PG, and MBA programme here.

Fee

UG

PG

MBA (Marketing, Finance, IB, HRM, General, Tourism, OSCM)

MBA in Hospital Management

Registration and Processing Fee

Rs 200

Rs 200

Rs 300

Rs 300

Matriculation Fee

Rs 25

Rs 25

Rs 100

Rs 100

University Development Fund

Rs 1,000

Rs 1,000

Rs 1,200

Rs 1,200

Study Material and Handling Charges

Rs 1,250

Rs 2,000

Rs 8,000

Rs 8,500

Tuition Fee

Rs 7,500

Rs 8,000

Rs 30,000

Rs 80,000

Recognition Fee

Rs 200

Rs 400

Rs 400

Total

Rs 9,975

Rs 11,425

Rs 40,000

Rs 75,500

Documents Required for Pondicherry University DDE Admission 

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • Passport size photo
  • Valid ID Proof
  • HSC or its equivalent certificate or marks statement
  • Class 10 (SSLC) or equivalent certificate or marks statement
  • Degree or provisional certificate of the qualifying degree (for PG and MBA degree programmes)
  • Fee concession category certificate (if applicable)

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
