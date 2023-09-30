Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023 Registration Ends Today at pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023: Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry University will end the registrations for undergraduate, postgraduate, and MBA in distance mode on September 30, 2023. Interested candidates must apply on the official website: pondiuni.edu.in.

The official notification reads, “DDE Admission 2023 (July Session) Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry University has commenced the admission process in the first week of July 2023 for various UG, PG, and MBA programs under Distance mode for the academic year 2023-24 (July session). As per the UGC-DEB instructions, the last date to apply for DDE admissions for July 2023 session is 30 September 2023.’’

Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023 Click Here

How to Register for Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pondiuni.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the admissions tab

Step 3: Now, click on the preferred UG/PG course registration link

Step 4: Complete the registration procedure and then log in

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and keep a hardcopy

Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023: Check Fee Structure Here

Candidates can check out fees for UG, PG, and MBA programme here.

Fee UG PG MBA (Marketing, Finance, IB, HRM, General, Tourism, OSCM) MBA in Hospital Management Registration and Processing Fee Rs 200 Rs 200 Rs 300 Rs 300 Matriculation Fee Rs 25 Rs 25 Rs 100 Rs 100 University Development Fund Rs 1,000 Rs 1,000 Rs 1,200 Rs 1,200 Study Material and Handling Charges Rs 1,250 Rs 2,000 Rs 8,000 Rs 8,500 Tuition Fee Rs 7,500 Rs 8,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 80,000 Recognition Fee – Rs 200 Rs 400 Rs 400 Total Rs 9,975 Rs 11,425 Rs 40,000 Rs 75,500

Documents Required for Pondicherry University DDE Admission

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

Passport size photo

Valid ID Proof

HSC or its equivalent certificate or marks statement

Class 10 (SSLC) or equivalent certificate or marks statement

Degree or provisional certificate of the qualifying degree (for PG and MBA degree programmes)

Fee concession category certificate (if applicable)

