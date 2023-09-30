Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023 Registration Ends Today at pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023: Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry University will end the registrations for undergraduate, postgraduate, and MBA in distance mode on September 30, 2023. Interested candidates must apply on the official website: pondiuni.edu.in.
The official notification reads, “DDE Admission 2023 (July Session) Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry University has commenced the admission process in the first week of July 2023 for various UG, PG, and MBA programs under Distance mode for the academic year 2023-24 (July session). As per the UGC-DEB instructions, the last date to apply for DDE admissions for July 2023 session is 30 September 2023.’’
|
Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023
How to Register for Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: pondiuni.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the admissions tab
Step 3: Now, click on the preferred UG/PG course registration link
Step 4: Complete the registration procedure and then log in
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay required fee
Step 7: Submit the form and keep a hardcopy
Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2023: Check Fee Structure Here
Candidates can check out fees for UG, PG, and MBA programme here.
|
Fee
|
UG
|
PG
|
MBA (Marketing, Finance, IB, HRM, General, Tourism, OSCM)
|
MBA in Hospital Management
|
Registration and Processing Fee
|
Rs 200
|
Rs 200
|
Rs 300
|
Rs 300
|
Matriculation Fee
|
Rs 25
|
Rs 25
|
Rs 100
|
Rs 100
|
University Development Fund
|
Rs 1,000
|
Rs 1,000
|
Rs 1,200
|
Rs 1,200
|
Study Material and Handling Charges
|
Rs 1,250
|
Rs 2,000
|
Rs 8,000
|
Rs 8,500
|
Tuition Fee
|
Rs 7,500
|
Rs 8,000
|
Rs 30,000
|
Rs 80,000
|
Recognition Fee
|
–
|
Rs 200
|
Rs 400
|
Rs 400
|
Total
|
Rs 9,975
|
Rs 11,425
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 75,500
Documents Required for Pondicherry University DDE Admission
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- Passport size photo
- Valid ID Proof
- HSC or its equivalent certificate or marks statement
- Class 10 (SSLC) or equivalent certificate or marks statement
- Degree or provisional certificate of the qualifying degree (for PG and MBA degree programmes)
- Fee concession category certificate (if applicable)
Also Read: AIBE 18 Registration 2023 Ends Today; Apply Soon at allindiabarexamination.com