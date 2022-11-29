Pondicherry University Offers Old Students To Appear for Backlog Papers, Check Updates Here

Pondicherry University Updates: Going as per media updates, Pondicherry University (PU) has decided to provide two additional chances to all undergraduate and postgraduate (arts and sciences) students from 2006-07 to 2015-16 to sit for arrears exams. According to the university release, VC Gurmeet Singh has allowed two additional chances to clear backlog papers in November/ December 2022 and April/ May 2023 exams.

Those who are willing to apply are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 3000 along with 1000 for each theory/practical exam. Pondicherry University will soon release the exam notification on the official website - pondiuni.edu.in. They can check the official website for updates on registration, syllabus, and schedules, periodically, and utilise the chance to clear their arrear papers.

Press Release by Pondicherry University

As per the University release, "This is applicable to all the affiliated colleges of Pondicherry University situated at Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam and Andaman, and Nicobar Islands,".Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh has given two additional chances to all Arts and Science stream students Undergraduate and postgraduate students to clear arrear examinations in November/December 2022 and April/May 2023. "This is applicable to all the affiliated colleges of Pondicherry University situated at Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.” the notification stated.

Pondicherry University Inform Students through Different Means

The University is keen on spreading the news by all possible means. As per the circular, "The colleges are requested to inform the concerned students through mail, letter and circular, etc and give wide publicity of the additional chances given by the university to help students towards completing their degree”. Furthermore, Students are advised to visit the website regularly for registration and syllabus updates.

Pondicherry University Extends Last Date for PhD Admission 2022

Pondicherry University has extended the deadline for submission of the online application forms for Ph.D. courses. Now, candidates can apply for the Pondicherry University Ph.D. programme till November 30, 2022. They can fill up the application form on the official website i.e. pondiuni.edu.in. Candidates will be selected for the Ph.D. programme on the basis of presentations and interviews conducted by the concerned departments or centers.

