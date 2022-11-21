Pondicherry University Ph.D. Admissions 2022 for Exempted Category Begins, Apply at pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University Admissions: Pondicherry University has started online applications for exempted category admissions to multiple Ph.D. programmes. The last date to apply for the Ph.D. entrance exam is November 25, 2022.

The registration form is available for candidates with exempted categories for the academic year 2022-23 from November 08, 2022. As per the official notification released by Pondicherry University, interested candidates should apply on the online portal latest by November 25, 2022.

To apply for the Pondicherry University Exempted Category Ph.D. admissions candidates can visit the official website - pondiuni.edu.in. Candidates can also apply for the PhD programme through the direct link available below.

Registration Link - Click Here

Eligibility Criteria For Ph.D. 2022

Only those candidates who have qualified National Eligibility test conducted by UGC / CSIR / NFOBC / NFSC / MANF or such National level examination recognized by the university as equivalent and awarded a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or any other fellowship for pursuing doctoral research are eligible to apply.

Pondicherry University Ph.D. 2022 Application Fee

Applicants belonging to SC / ST and Ph / Transgender categories are required to submit their relevant certificates. Payment for the Ph.D. entrance exam can only be made through online mode. In case of applying for more than one programme, eligible candidates need to fill out separate application forms.

Course Name Application Fee (in Rupees) Ph.D. SC / ST - 500 Ph / Transgender - NIL Others - 1000

Ph.D. Application Procedure 2022:

Here are the simple steps to apply online for Doctoral programmes at Pondicherry University

Visit the official portal- pondiuni.edu.in for exempted category entrance exam

On the homepage, click on the link- “Admissions 2022”

On the window, click “Ph.D. Admissions” link

Then click on the new registration link

Carefully enter all the details like email ID and password

Fill other details by using the credentials generated

Upload the required documents

Submit the application form

Ph.D. Selection Process 2022

Candidates who apply for the Pondicherry University Ph.D. admission 2022 will be assessed on the basis of the presentation and interview conducted by the respective departments/centers.

For further details related to the courses offered at Pondicherry University and the reservation policy for Doctoral program admission, refer to the information Brochure at the University website- pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2022-23/

Also Read: AILET 2023: Registration Window Closed, Admit Card from Nov 25 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in