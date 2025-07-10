Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi Appointed as New Director of IIM Kashipur

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has announced the appointment of Prof Neeraj Dwivedi as its new Director. Prof Dwivedi is a well-known name in the field of management and education, with over 25 years of experience in teaching, leadership, and the corporate world.

He has studied at some of the best colleges in India, including IIM Lucknow and IIT Kharagpur, and has also worked in top companies like NTPC, Indian Oil, and McKinsey. Before joining IIM Kashipur, he was a professor at IIM Lucknow, where he handled many important roles. He has also worked with other IIMs and international institutes.

He is known for his deep knowledge in strategy and leadership. Prof Dwivedi is now ready to lead IIM Kashipur. He aims to make the institute a top global business school using new technology, high-quality learning, and modern teaching methods.