Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi Appointed as New Director of IIM Kashipur

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has announced the appointment of Prof Neeraj Dwivedi as its new Director. Prof Dwivedi is a well-known name in the field of management and education, with over 25 years of experience in teaching, leadership, and the corporate world.
He has studied at some of the best colleges in India, including IIM Lucknow and IIT Kharagpur, and has also worked in top companies like NTPC, Indian Oil, and McKinsey. Before joining IIM Kashipur, he was a professor at IIM Lucknow, where he handled many important roles. He has also worked with other IIMs and international institutes.
He is known for his deep knowledge in strategy and leadership. Prof Dwivedi is now ready to lead IIM Kashipur. He aims to make the institute a top global business school using new technology, high-quality learning, and modern teaching methods.
IIM Kashipur Appoints Prof Neeraj Dwivedi: Key Highlights
Check the key highlights of Prof Neeraj Dwivedi’s appointment as the new Director of IIM Kashipur in the table below.
|
Category
|
Details
|
Name
|
Prof Neeraj Dwivedi
|
New Position
|
Director, IIM Kashipur
|
Total Experience
|
Over 25 years
|
Education
|
FPM (IIM Lucknow), MTech (IIT Kharagpur), BTech (GBPUAT Pantnagar)
|
Past Institutes
|
IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode, AIT Thailand
|
Industry Experience
|
NTPC, Indian Oil, ONGC, Samsung, McKinsey, Tata Play
|
Key Roles Held
|
Dean, Chairperson of PGP, Member – Board of Governors
|
Awards & Recognitions
|
Multiple Best Paper and Teaching Awards
|
Major Exam Role
|
National Convener, CAT 2017
|
Vision for IIM Kashipur
|
To become a global, tech-driven, high-quality management institution
Related Stories
Prof Neeraj Dwivedi’s Education and Career Journey
Check the information given below about Prof Neeraj Dwivedi’s education career journey:
-
Prof Dwivedi studied at IIM Lucknow, where he completed his Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) in Strategic Management.
-
He also holds an MTech degree from IIT Kharagpur and a BTech degree from GB Pant University, Pantnagar.
-
He worked in different companies like NTPC, ONGC, Indian Oil, McKinsey & Co., Samsung, and Tata Play before starting his journey in teaching.
-
He taught at big colleges like IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode, and the Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand.
-
At IIM Lucknow, he was a Professor of Strategic Management and handled many top jobs like: Dean of Faculty & Programmes, Head of Admissions, Student Affairs & Placements, Member of the Board of Governors
What Prof. Dwivedi Says About His New Role?
Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi shared his happiness about joining IIM Kashipur. He said:
“It is an honour for me to be the Director of IIM Kashipur. I want this institute to become one of the best in the world by using technology, offering different types of courses, and always focusing on quality.”
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation