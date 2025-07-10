Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi Appointed as New Director of IIM Kashipur

Prof Neeraj Dwivedi has been appointed as the new Director of IIM Kashipur. He brings over 25 years of experience in academics, leadership, and industry. He has studied at IIM Lucknow, IIT Kharagpur, and GB Pant University. Prof Dwivedi aims to make IIM Kashipur a globally respected, tech-driven management institute.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 10, 2025, 17:50 IST
Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi Appointed as New Director of IIM Kashipur
Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi Appointed as New Director of IIM Kashipur
Register for Result Updates

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has announced the appointment of Prof Neeraj Dwivedi as its new Director. Prof Dwivedi is a well-known name in the field of management and education, with over 25 years of experience in teaching, leadership, and the corporate world. 

He has studied at some of the best colleges in India, including IIM Lucknow and IIT Kharagpur, and has also worked in top companies like NTPC, Indian Oil, and McKinsey. Before joining IIM Kashipur, he was a professor at IIM Lucknow, where he handled many important roles. He has also worked with other IIMs and international institutes. 

He is known for his deep knowledge in strategy and leadership. Prof Dwivedi is now ready to lead IIM Kashipur. He aims to make the institute a top global business school using new technology, high-quality learning, and modern teaching methods.

IIM Kashipur Appoints Prof Neeraj Dwivedi: Key Highlights

Check the key highlights of Prof Neeraj Dwivedi’s appointment as the new Director of IIM Kashipur in the table below. 

Category

Details

Name

Prof Neeraj Dwivedi

New Position

Director, IIM Kashipur

Total Experience

Over 25 years

Education

FPM (IIM Lucknow), MTech (IIT Kharagpur), BTech (GBPUAT Pantnagar)

Past Institutes

IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode, AIT Thailand

Industry Experience

NTPC, Indian Oil, ONGC, Samsung, McKinsey, Tata Play

Key Roles Held

Dean, Chairperson of PGP, Member – Board of Governors

Awards & Recognitions

Multiple Best Paper and Teaching Awards

Major Exam Role

National Convener, CAT 2017

Vision for IIM Kashipur

To become a global, tech-driven, high-quality management institution

Related Stories

Prof Neeraj Dwivedi’s Education and Career Journey

Check the information given below about Prof Neeraj Dwivedi’s education career journey:

  • Prof Dwivedi studied at IIM Lucknow, where he completed his Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) in Strategic Management.

  • He also holds an MTech degree from IIT Kharagpur and a BTech degree from GB Pant University, Pantnagar.

  • He worked in different companies like NTPC, ONGC, Indian Oil, McKinsey & Co., Samsung, and Tata Play before starting his journey in teaching.

  • He taught at big colleges like IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode, and the Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand.

  • At IIM Lucknow, he was a Professor of Strategic Management and handled many top jobs like: Dean of Faculty & Programmes, Head of Admissions, Student Affairs & Placements, Member of the Board of Governors

What Prof. Dwivedi Says About His New Role?

Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi shared his happiness about joining IIM Kashipur. He said:

“It is an honour for me to be the Director of IIM Kashipur. I want this institute to become one of the best in the world by using technology, offering different types of courses, and always focusing on quality.”

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News