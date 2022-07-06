PSEB 10th Result 2022 (Live Active): Punjab Board Class 10 Result Link Available Now @pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2022 (Link Active): 3 Lakh students of Punjab Board will be celebrate the declaration of PSEB 10th Result 2022 today. Yes, today morning at 10 AM, the PSEB - Punjab School Examination Board, made the Punjab Class 10 Results link available to the students on the official website. While the PSEB Officials had already declared the Matric Result yesterday - 5th July in the press meet, results were not available to the students as individual scorecards. Today at 10 AM, the PSEB Matric Result 2022 Checking Link has been activated online for all the students who have appeared for the exam. Students can now log onto the portal pseb.ac.in or click on the below-given link to check their access and download Punjab Matric Result 2022 Scorecard online.

Check PSEB Punjab 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

PSEB 10th Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights

The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) officially declared the Punjab Class 10 Results 2022 in a formal press conference that was held virtually. In the virtual press meet, PSEB Chairman Yog Raj Sharma officially announced Punjab 10th Results 2022 and also announced key highlights and achievements. Some of the key highlights for Punjab 10th Result 2022 is given below:

PSEB 10th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights Number of total students 3,23,361 Number of regular students 3,11,545 Number of students pass 3,16,699 Overall pass percentage 97.94%

In terms of gender-wise performance, girls continued the tradition of outshining boys yet again. In ther PSEB Matric Result 2022, girls secured an overall success ratio of 99.34% as compared to 96% among the boys.

Girls and Boys Total Number Number of Regular Girls 1,41,528 Overall pass percentage of regular girls 99.34 Total number of regular boys 1,70,005 Total number of regular boys pass 1,68,022

Punjab 10th Toppers List 2022: Girls Secure Top 3 Ranks

The dominance of girls in the Punjab Class 10 Result 2022 also continued beyond the pass percentage and success ratio. As per the details shared by the Board, Girl students have also secured the first three ranks in the PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022. Nancy Rani from Firozpur and Dilpreet Kaur from Sangrur have secured the 1st and 2nd Ranks with 644 marks. The 3rd Spot on the PSEB Matric Toppers List went to Komalpreet from Sangrur who scored 642 marks.

