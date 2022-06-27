PSEB 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Punjab Class 12 Results to be Declared at 3 PM, Check at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the PSEB Class 12 Results 2022 for the upcoming Senior Secondary Class students today. Punjab 12th Result 2022 for 10+2 Exam will be declared on 27th June 2022 - Monday in the afternoon hours. Latest media reports coming from PSEB Office in Mohali have hinted that the PSEB Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared at 3 PM in the afternoon in an official press meet. Following that, the Punjab Class 12 Result 2022 will be made available to the students online via the official website - pseb.ac.in. Once declared, students should also expect the PSEB 12th Result 2022 link provided below to be activated as well:

PSEB 12th Result 2022 to be Final based on Term 1, Term 2 Marks

For 2022 session, the Punjab Board held the Class 12 examination in bifurcated format i.e., Term 1 Exam was held in December, while the Term 2 Exam was held in April - May 2022. The Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 being declared today will be final one and will consist of mark scored by students in both the term exams. The PSEB 12th Result 2022 for Term 2 will be based on the exam held recently, but the final result declaration will be done by the board in a combined format.

Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 to be Available as Digital Marksheet

PSEB 12th Result 2022 will be published by the Punjab School Examination Board digitally through the official website - pseb.ac.in. Punjab Class 12 Result 2022 will be available to the students in the form of a digital scorecard that will consist of marks scored by them in each subject along with their personal details such as candidate’s name, exam roll number, date of birth and other details. The PSEB 12th Result 2022 marksheet being issued to the students will consist of following details:

Exam Roll number

Candidate's name

Candidate's Father's name

Candidate's Category

Total marks scored in all subjects

Subjects and subject-wise marks scored by students

Marks obtained in theory and practical

Registration number

Mother's name

Stream

In case, any errors or discrepancies are found in the details provided on the Punjab 12th Result 2022 marksheet, students are advised to reach out to the Punjab Board and get the same corrected at the earliest.

