PSEB Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023 Revised, Check Punjab Board Date Sheet Here

PSEB Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023: As per the recent updates, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the revised PSEB class 12 board exam date sheet 2023. As per the revised date, now PSEB class 12 board exam will be conducted from February 20 to April 21, 2023. Students can check the complete revised PSEB class 12 date sheet at the official website - pseb.ac.in.
The board has revised the date of PSEB class 12 Environmental studies paper. Now, it will be conducted on April 21, 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on March 6, 2023. In addition to this, the NSQF subjects' exam has switched places with the exam for Music (Tabla) and fundamentals of e-business.
Revised PSEB Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023
As per the revised schedule, the NSFQ subjects will be held on April 20, 2023, while the fundamentals of e-business and Music (tabla) exam will be on April 6, 2023. All other PSEB class 12 board exam dates remain the same. Check the table below -
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
February 20, 2023
|
General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture
|
February 21, 2023
|
Music (Vocal)
|
February 22, 2023
|
Philosophy, Chemistry, Business Economics (for compartment only)
|
February 23, 2023
|
Sociology
|
February 24, 2023
|
General English
|
February 27, 2023
|
Media studies, Biology
|
February 28, 2023
|
History
|
March 1, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 2, 2023
|
Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
|
March 3, 2023
|
Sanskrit, French, German
|
March 4, 2023
|
Political science, Physics
|
March 20, 2023
|
Geography
|
March 21, 2023
|
Computer Applications
|
March 22, 2023
|
Business Studies- II
|
March 24, 2023
|
Gurmat Sangeet
|
March 27, 2023
|
Physical Education & Sports
|
March 28, 2023
|
Welcome Life
|
March 29, 2023
|
Home Science
|
March 31, 2023
|
Economics
|
April 1, 2023
|
Dance
|
April 3, 2023
|
Public Administration
|
April 5, 2023
|
Religion
|
April 6, 2023
|
Music (Tabla), fundamentals of e-business
|
April 10, 2023
|
Psychology
|
April 11, 2023
|
History and appreciation of arts
|
April 12, 2023
|
Agriculture
|
April 13, 2023
|
Accountancy-II
|
April 15, 2023
|
Music Instrumental
|
April 17, 2023
|
Defence Studies
|
April 18, 2023
|
National Cadet Corps
|
April 19, 2023
|
Computer Science
|
April 20, 2023
|
NSQF Subjects - Automobiles/ Physical Education/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health care/ Beauty and wellness/ Travel & Tourism/ Agriculture/ Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power
|
April 21, 2023
|
Environmental Studies
PSEB Class 12 Revised Exam Dates 2023 PDF - Check Here
PSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2023
As per updates, the board will conduct PSEB class 12 exam for a duration of 3 hours except for Computer Science, NSQF, Physical Education and Sports subjects. The PSEB 12 board exams of these subjects will be conducted for 2 hours duration. Students will be given 15 minutes of extra time to fill out their OMR sheets.
