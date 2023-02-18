    PSEB Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023 Revised, Check Punjab Board Date Sheet Here

    PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab board has revised the exam date for class 12 board examination. Now, PSEB class 12 board exams will be held from February 20 to April 21, 2023. Check complete schedule here 

    PSEB Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023: As per the recent updates, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the revised PSEB class 12 board exam date sheet 2023. As per the revised date, now PSEB class 12 board exam will be conducted from February 20 to April 21, 2023. Students can check the complete revised PSEB class 12 date sheet at the official website - pseb.ac.in.

    The board has revised the date of PSEB class 12 Environmental studies paper. Now, it will be conducted on April 21, 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on March 6, 2023. In addition to this, the NSQF subjects' exam has switched places with the exam for Music (Tabla) and fundamentals of e-business.

    Revised PSEB Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023

    As per the revised schedule, the NSFQ subjects will be held on April 20, 2023, while the fundamentals of e-business and Music (tabla) exam will be on April 6, 2023. All other PSEB class 12 board exam dates remain the same. Check the table below - 

    Dates

    Subjects

    February 20, 2023

    General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture

    February 21, 2023

    Music (Vocal)

    February 22, 2023

    Philosophy, Chemistry, Business Economics (for compartment only)

    February 23, 2023

    Sociology

    February 24, 2023

    General English

    February 27, 2023

    Media studies, Biology

    February 28, 2023

    History

    March 1, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 2, 2023

    Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

    March 3, 2023

    Sanskrit, French, German

    March 4, 2023

    Political science, Physics

    March 20, 2023

    Geography

    March 21, 2023

    Computer Applications

    March 22, 2023

    Business Studies- II

    March 24, 2023

    Gurmat Sangeet

    March 27, 2023

    Physical Education & Sports

    March 28, 2023

    Welcome Life

    March 29, 2023

    Home Science

    March 31, 2023

    Economics

    April 1, 2023

    Dance

    April 3, 2023

    Public Administration

    April 5, 2023

    Religion

    April 6, 2023

    Music (Tabla), fundamentals of e-business

    April 10, 2023

    Psychology

    April 11, 2023

    History and appreciation of arts

    April 12, 2023

    Agriculture

    April 13, 2023

    Accountancy-II

    April 15, 2023

    Music Instrumental

    April 17, 2023

    Defence Studies

    April 18, 2023

    National Cadet Corps

    April 19, 2023

    Computer Science

    April 20, 2023

    NSQF Subjects - Automobiles/ Physical Education/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health care/ Beauty and wellness/ Travel & Tourism/ Agriculture/ Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power

    April 21, 2023

    Environmental Studies

    PSEB Class 12 Revised Exam Dates 2023 PDF - Check Here

    PSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2023 

    As per updates, the board will conduct PSEB class 12 exam for a duration of 3 hours except for Computer Science, NSQF, Physical Education and Sports subjects. The PSEB 12 board exams of these subjects will be conducted for 2 hours duration. Students will be given 15 minutes of extra time to fill out their OMR sheets. 

