PSEB Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023 Revised, Check Punjab Board Date Sheet Here

PSEB Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023: As per the recent updates, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the revised PSEB class 12 board exam date sheet 2023. As per the revised date, now PSEB class 12 board exam will be conducted from February 20 to April 21, 2023. Students can check the complete revised PSEB class 12 date sheet at the official website - pseb.ac.in.

The board has revised the date of PSEB class 12 Environmental studies paper. Now, it will be conducted on April 21, 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on March 6, 2023. In addition to this, the NSQF subjects' exam has switched places with the exam for Music (Tabla) and fundamentals of e-business.

Revised PSEB Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023

As per the revised schedule, the NSFQ subjects will be held on April 20, 2023, while the fundamentals of e-business and Music (tabla) exam will be on April 6, 2023. All other PSEB class 12 board exam dates remain the same. Check the table below -

Dates Subjects February 20, 2023 General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture February 21, 2023 Music (Vocal) February 22, 2023 Philosophy, Chemistry, Business Economics (for compartment only) February 23, 2023 Sociology February 24, 2023 General English February 27, 2023 Media studies, Biology February 28, 2023 History March 1, 2023 Mathematics March 2, 2023 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu March 3, 2023 Sanskrit, French, German March 4, 2023 Political science, Physics March 20, 2023 Geography March 21, 2023 Computer Applications March 22, 2023 Business Studies- II March 24, 2023 Gurmat Sangeet March 27, 2023 Physical Education & Sports March 28, 2023 Welcome Life March 29, 2023 Home Science March 31, 2023 Economics April 1, 2023 Dance April 3, 2023 Public Administration April 5, 2023 Religion April 6, 2023 Music (Tabla), fundamentals of e-business April 10, 2023 Psychology April 11, 2023 History and appreciation of arts April 12, 2023 Agriculture April 13, 2023 Accountancy-II April 15, 2023 Music Instrumental April 17, 2023 Defence Studies April 18, 2023 National Cadet Corps April 19, 2023 Computer Science April 20, 2023 NSQF Subjects - Automobiles/ Physical Education/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health care/ Beauty and wellness/ Travel & Tourism/ Agriculture/ Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power April 21, 2023 Environmental Studies

PSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2023

As per updates, the board will conduct PSEB class 12 exam for a duration of 3 hours except for Computer Science, NSQF, Physical Education and Sports subjects. The PSEB 12 board exams of these subjects will be conducted for 2 hours duration. Students will be given 15 minutes of extra time to fill out their OMR sheets.

