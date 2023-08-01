PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet Out for Class 10, 12; Get PDF Here

PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the datesheet for class 10, 12 compartment exams. Students who are going to appear in the supplementary exams must check out the exam dates on the official website: .pseb.ac.in. The datasheets for both classes are available in PDF format.
The Punjab Board conducts PSEB 10, 12 supplementary exams for students who could not pass one or two examinations. It must be noted that this this the last opportunity for students to pass matric and intermediate exams. They can check the PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet here.
PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet is below:
|
PSEB 10th compartment exam datesheet 2023
|
PSEB 12th compartment exam datesheet 2023
PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Class 10 Datesheet
Candidates can check out a few exam dates below:
|
Day
|
Subject
|
Subject Code
|
August 11, 2023
|
Friday
|
Punjabi-A, History and Culture of Punjab-A
|
August 14, 2023
|
Monday
|
English
|
August 16, 2023
|
Wednesday
|
Science
|
August 17, 203
|
Thursday
|
Social Studies
|
August 18, 2023
|
Friday
|
Music (Singing)
|
August 19, 2023
|
Saturday
|
Computer Science
|
August 21, 2023
|
Monday
|
Mathematics
|
August 22, 2023
|
Tuesday
|
Mechanical Drawing and Painting
|
August 23, 2023
|
Wednesday
|
Punjabi-B, History, and Culture of Punjab-B,
|
August 24, 2023
|
Thursday
|
Hindi, Urdu
|
August 25, 2023
|
Friday
|
Agriculture
|
August 28, 2023
|
Monday
|
Welcome Life
|
August 29, 2023
|
Tuesday
|
Home Science
|
August 30, 2023
|
Wednesday
|
Health and Physical Education
|
August 31, 2023
|
Thursday
|
Music Tabla
|
September 1, 2023
|
Friday
|
Health Science
|
September 2, 2023
|
Saturday
|
Music
|
September 4, 2023
|
Monday
|
Cutting and Sewing,
Languages: Sanskrit, Urdu, French, German
Pre-vocational: Computer Science (Pro-Vocational), Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances, Electronic Technology, Maintenance and Repair of Agricultural Power Machinery, Knitting (Head and Machine) , Engineering Drafting and Duplicating, Food Preservation, Manufacturing of Leather Goods NSQF Subjects: Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Information Technology, Security, Beauty and Wellness, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education and Sports, Agriculture, Apparel, Construction, Plumbing, Power
Also Read: HBSE 10th Compartment, DElED Exams Postponed Amid Violence, New Schedule Shortly