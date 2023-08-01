PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet Out for Class 10, 12; Get PDF Here

PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the datesheet for class 10, 12 compartment exams. Students who are going to appear in the supplementary exams must check out the exam dates on the official website: .pseb.ac.in. The datasheets for both classes are available in PDF format.

The Punjab Board conducts PSEB 10, 12 supplementary exams for students who could not pass one or two examinations. It must be noted that this this the last opportunity for students to pass matric and intermediate exams. They can check the PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet here.

PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet is below:

PSEB 10th compartment exam datesheet 2023 Click Here PSEB 12th compartment exam datesheet 2023 Click Here

PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Class 10 Datesheet

Candidates can check out a few exam dates below:

Day Subject Subject Code August 11, 2023 Friday Punjabi-A, History and Culture of Punjab-A August 14, 2023 Monday English August 16, 2023 Wednesday Science August 17, 203 Thursday Social Studies August 18, 2023 Friday Music (Singing) August 19, 2023 Saturday Computer Science August 21, 2023 Monday Mathematics August 22, 2023 Tuesday Mechanical Drawing and Painting August 23, 2023 Wednesday Punjabi-B, History, and Culture of Punjab-B, August 24, 2023 Thursday Hindi, Urdu August 25, 2023 Friday Agriculture August 28, 2023 Monday Welcome Life August 29, 2023 Tuesday Home Science August 30, 2023 Wednesday Health and Physical Education August 31, 2023 Thursday Music Tabla September 1, 2023 Friday Health Science September 2, 2023 Saturday Music September 4, 2023 Monday Cutting and Sewing, Languages: Sanskrit, Urdu, French, German Pre-vocational: Computer Science (Pro-Vocational), Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances, Electronic Technology, Maintenance and Repair of Agricultural Power Machinery, Knitting (Head and Machine) , Engineering Drafting and Duplicating, Food Preservation, Manufacturing of Leather Goods NSQF Subjects: Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Information Technology, Security, Beauty and Wellness, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education and Sports, Agriculture, Apparel, Construction, Plumbing, Power

