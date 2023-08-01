  1. Home
PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet Out for Class 10, 12; Get PDF Here

The PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet is now available for Class 10 and 12. Students can check the datesheet on the PSEB website and start preparing for the exams. The exams will be held from August 11 to September 4, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 1, 2023 12:55 IST
PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the datesheet for class 10, 12 compartment exams. Students who are going to appear in the supplementary exams must check out the exam dates on the official website: .pseb.ac.in. The datasheets for both classes are available in PDF format. 

The Punjab Board conducts PSEB 10, 12 supplementary exams for students who could not pass one or two examinations. It must be noted that this this the last opportunity for students to pass matric and intermediate exams. They can check the PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet here.

PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet is below:

PSEB 10th compartment exam datesheet 2023

Click Here

PSEB 12th compartment exam datesheet 2023

Click Here

PSEB Compartment Exam 2023 Class 10 Datesheet

Candidates can check out a few exam dates below:

Day

Subject

Subject Code

August 11, 2023

Friday

Punjabi-A, History and Culture of Punjab-A 

August 14, 2023

Monday

English

August 16, 2023

Wednesday

Science

August 17, 203

Thursday

Social Studies

August 18, 2023

Friday

Music (Singing) 

August 19, 2023

Saturday

Computer Science 

August 21, 2023

Monday

Mathematics 

August 22, 2023

Tuesday

Mechanical Drawing and Painting 

August 23, 2023

Wednesday

Punjabi-B, History, and Culture of Punjab-B, 

August 24, 2023

Thursday

Hindi, Urdu

August 25, 2023

Friday

Agriculture

August 28, 2023

Monday

Welcome Life 

August 29, 2023

Tuesday

Home Science

August 30, 2023

Wednesday

Health and Physical Education 

August 31, 2023

Thursday

Music Tabla 

September 1, 2023

Friday

Health Science 

September 2, 2023

Saturday

Music 

September 4, 2023

Monday

Cutting and Sewing, 

Languages: Sanskrit, Urdu, French, German 

Pre-vocational: Computer Science (Pro-Vocational), Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances, Electronic Technology, Maintenance and Repair of Agricultural Power Machinery, Knitting (Head and Machine) , Engineering Drafting and Duplicating, Food Preservation, Manufacturing of Leather Goods NSQF Subjects: Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Information Technology, Security, Beauty and Wellness, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education and Sports,  Agriculture, Apparel, Construction, Plumbing, Power 


