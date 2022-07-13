PSEB Open School Admission 2022-23 for Class 10, 12 Starts, Register at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Open School Admission 2022-23: As per updates, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has started the Punjab open school admission for Classes 10, 12. Students can apply for PSEB open school admission 2022-23 on the official website - pseb.ac.in. The last date to register for Class 10, 12 is 31st July without any late fee. Also, any change in PSEB Open school admission dates or schedule will be intimated through public notice or press note. The syllabus of all subjects and classes can be downloaded from the board's website.

How To Register for PSEB Open School Admission 2022-23?

To apply for admission in Punjab Open school, students will have to register at - pseb.ac.in. A page with set of instructions will appear on the screen, read it and then click on - Matric open school registration or Senior Secondary open school registration. Now, login using application number and password. Fill the open school application form and upload all necessary documents. Students will also have to pay the PSEB open school fee and submit the application form.

Official Notice PSEB Open School Admission 2022-23

As per the official notice released, it has been stated, “Punjab School Education Board has released the schedule for admissions in classes 10th and 12th through Open School System for the session 2022-23. Interested candidates can apply online for admission through portal on web-site link www.pseb.ac.in, as per given directions and instructions by Board. “Candidates are advised not to pay any fee other than their admission and examination fee to be paid online directly to the Punjab School Education Board.”

PSEB Open School Admission 2022-23 Prospectus

Students can find prospectus for admission and PSEB open school syllabus for various subjects at pseb.ac.in. Any change in admission dates or schedule will be intimated through public notice or press note. The syllabus of all subjects and classes can be downloaded from the board's website.

Also Read: CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 LIVE: CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Results Date, Time To be Announced Soon @cbse.gov.in