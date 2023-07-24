  1. Home
PUMDET Admit Card 2023 releases, download PG entrance exam hall ticket at wbjeeb.in

PUMDET Admit Card 2023: WBJEEB has issued the admit card for the Presidency University PG entrance test today. Candidates can download the PUMDET admit card 2023 online from the official websites: wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in. Check steps to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 24, 2023 16:45 IST
PUMDET Admit Card 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for the Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) today. Registered candidates can download the admit card online at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth to download their PUMDET 2023 admit card. 

Without carrying the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Therefore, they have to download it before the exam date. PUMDET 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2023 from 12 to 1:30 PM for admissions to 15 postgraduate programmes - nine in sciences and six in humanities. 

PUMDET Admit Card 2023 - Download Here (Available Now)

PUMDET 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check below the Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test and other related dates: 

Events 

Dates 

PUMDET admit card

July 24, 2023

Last date to download admit card 

July 30, 2023

PUMDET

July 30, 2023 (12 to 1:30 PM)

PUMDET result 

To be notified 

How to download PUMDET Admit Card 2023? 

Candidates can download the admit card for Presidency University PG entrance test online. They can go through the steps to know how to download the hall ticket: 

Step 1: Go to official websites: wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on examination and then PUMDET

Step 3: In the new tab, click on the link admit card 

Step 4: A new login window will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Enter application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 6: The admit card will appear on the screen 

Step 7: Download and take a printout of it for future reference 

What details will be mentioned on PUMDET 2023 hall ticket? 

As per updates, it is expected that the following information will be provided on the admit card of PUMDET: 

  • Name of the candidate
  • Father’s name
  • Application number 
  • Date of birth
  • Signature
  • Photograph 
  • Address of exam centre 
  • Exam timings

Also Read: IIT Kharagpur Organizes Short Course On Quantum Information and Computation; Check Details
