PUMDET Admit Card 2023 releases, download PG entrance exam hall ticket at wbjeeb.in

PUMDET Admit Card 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for the Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) today. Registered candidates can download the admit card online at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth to download their PUMDET 2023 admit card.

Without carrying the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Therefore, they have to download it before the exam date. PUMDET 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2023 from 12 to 1:30 PM for admissions to 15 postgraduate programmes - nine in sciences and six in humanities.

PUMDET 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test and other related dates:

Events Dates PUMDET admit card July 24, 2023 Last date to download admit card July 30, 2023 PUMDET July 30, 2023 (12 to 1:30 PM) PUMDET result To be notified

How to download PUMDET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can download the admit card for Presidency University PG entrance test online. They can go through the steps to know how to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to official websites: wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on examination and then PUMDET

Step 3: In the new tab, click on the link admit card

Step 4: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 6: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout of it for future reference

What details will be mentioned on PUMDET 2023 hall ticket?

As per updates, it is expected that the following information will be provided on the admit card of PUMDET:

Name of the candidate

Father’s name

Application number

Date of birth

Signature

Photograph

Address of exam centre

Exam timings

