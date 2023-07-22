IIT Kharagpur Organizes Short Course On Quantum Information and Computation; Check Details

IIT Short-Term Courses: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur is organizing a short course on Quantum Information and Computation, which will run from July 24, 2023, to July 28, 2023. The primary focus of this course is to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the essential building blocks of quantum formalism, which are crucial for the advancements in quantum information and computation.

During the course, participants will be introduced to fundamental concepts like quantum gates, quantum algorithms, classical information transmission with and without security, and teleportation. These concepts play a vital role in the field of quantum information and computation.

Unlocking Quantum Foundations: 2022 Nobel Prize Discussion

The discussion regarding the 2022 Physics Nobel Prize, which centers on the experimental demonstration of non-locality, offers an opportunity for students to grasp the foundations of quantum mechanics. Participating in this course can furnish individuals with valuable knowledge, opening up potential career opportunities and providing a deeper understanding of the quantum realm.

Moreover, it empowers students to actively contribute to cutting-edge research and innovations while developing skills that are highly sought after in various industries, all the while fostering intellectual growth and exploration.

To be eligible for this course, applicants should hold an advanced degree such as B.Tech, B.S, MSc, MTech, or be a PhD scholar in Physics, or they should be Master's degree-holding teachers at Engineering or Degree colleges.

Quantum Computing Unleashed: A Fusion of Science and Computation

Quantum information and computation represent an interdisciplinary field that amalgamates principles from quantum mechanics, classical information theory, and computer science to explore the fundamental aspects of information and develop novel computational paradigms.

By capitalizing on the unique properties of quantum systems, like superposition, entanglement, and non-locality, quantum information processing enables the manipulation and transmission of information in ways fundamentally distinct from traditional classical methods.

Applications of this field include Shor's algorithm for prime factorization, super dense coding, secure quantum key distribution, and quantum teleportation. Additionally, quantum sensing, Grover's search algorithm, quantum error correction, quantum machine learning, and quantum simulation are among the other areas of focus.

Realizing these phenomena requires precise control and manipulation of subatomic particles, using various physical systems like atoms, ions, photons, and superconducting circuits as the foundational building blocks. The advancements in present-day experiments have made quantum computation a reality, leading to significant progress in this domain.

