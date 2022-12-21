Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Vacant List for Stray Vacancy Round To Release Today

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Baba Farid University in Health Sciences (BFUHS) will release the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round vacancy details today-December 21, 2022. Afterward, interested candidates can register themselves on the official website i.e. bfuhs.ac.in. The Punjab NEET UG Counselling for Stray Vacancy Round will be held in offline mode.

As per the revised schedule, the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round registrations will close on December 24, 2022. After this, the online portal will be closed no further extension will be provided. The Punjab NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Merit List will be released on December 26, 2022, following which the counselling will start. Further, shortlisted candidates can report to their allotted colleges on December 28, 2022.

How to Apply For Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round?

Baba Farid University will display the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy details today. Afterward, the registration process will start on the official website -bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates can follow these steps to register themselves-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bfuhs .ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG 2022 tab

Step 3: Now, click on the Stray Vacancy 2022 Registration link

Step 4: Enter the details to get login credentials

Step 5: Now, login and fill in the required details

Step 6: Upload documents, pay fee, and submit the form

Step 7: Download it and take printout for future reference

NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Instructions

The registered candidates do not need to apply again. However, they must be present at the counselling venue before 11.00 am on December 27, 2022. Six months of Tuition Fees will be accepted in the shape of Demand Draft fvg. Registrar, BFUHS, payable at Faridkot.

However, no Cash/Cheque will be accepted during the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round. The provisionally selected candidates must report to their provisionally allotted colleges up to December 12, 2022.

