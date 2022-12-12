Punjab NEET UG 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Merit List Released at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG Mop-Up Round: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab has released the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Provisional Merit List. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 exams and applied for the Mop-Up Round counselling can visit the official website of BFUHS to check the provisional mop-up round allotment list.

The Punjab NEET UG 2022 Admissions are conducted to State Quota Medical and Dental Course seats offered in Government/Pvt. Medical/Dental Colleges/Minority Institutes/Pvt. Universities in the State of Punjab. Students must also note that those not satisfied with the allotment or have any doubts can file objections regarding Provisional Merit in person in the University office until 2 PM today - December 12, 2022.

The Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round allotment list is available on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates can also check the mop-up round allotment list through the direct link provided here.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List - Click Here

The Punjab NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Final Merit List will be issued as per the choices entered by students in the choice-filling round. According to the official schedule, the final list provisional of students eligible for admissions under the Mop-Up round will be available on the official website today - December 12, 2022.

The processing of the seat allotment will be conducted on December 13, 2022, and the provisional result will be declared on December 14, 2022. The Punjab NEET UG 2022 Final Provisional Result 2022 will be announced on December 15, 2022.

Candidates allotted seats can complete the reporting to the allotted colleges between December 16 and 17, 2022.

