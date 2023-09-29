Punjab NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out for stray vacancy round at bfuhs.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has announced the provisional Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) seat allotment result for stray vacancy round. Registered candidates can check the Punjab NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 online at bfuhs.ac.in. The list has been released in the form of pdf. The provisionally selected candidates can their fees till September 30, 2023.

How To Download Punjab NEET MBBS/BDS Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Stray Vacancy Round?

Candidates registered for the Punjab state's NEET UG counselling can check the stray vacancy round seat allotment result at bfuhs.ac.in. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download Punjab NEET UG Seat Allotment Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website - bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admission tab - MBBS/BDS Course

Step 3: On the new page, click on the - Provisional allotment of seats for stray vacancy round under NEET UG link

Step 4: The Punjab NEET UG provisional seat allotment pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Punjab NEET UG seat allotment result pdf for future reference

What details will be mentioned on Punjab NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023?

The following details will be provided on the provisional seat allotment list of Punjab NEET UG Counselling:

Allotted college

Allotted course

Allotted category

Registration number

Name

Father’s name

All the selected candidates are required to report at the allotted college with the specified documents within the given time. All the eligible and selected candidates will get admission to the undergraduate medical and dental programmes in the state of Punjab.

