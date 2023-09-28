NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Allotment Result Out, Reporting From September 29

NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET PG counselling round 3 seat allotment results. Those who applied for the postgraduate round 3 allotment can visit the official counselling website to check the allotment results.

As per the allotment list released, the allotment status of 33641 students who appeared for the NEET PG exams has been released. The third allotment result was postponed after the NEET PG cutoff was reduced in order for students to fill up the remaining seats

The NEET PG counselling round 3 allotment list is available on the official counselling website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the round 3 allotment result through the link available below.

NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Result - Click Here

According to the given schedule candidates allotted seats in the third allotment round are required to report to the colleges for admissions from September 29 to October 6, 2023. Candidates reporting are required to carry all the documents with them.

The official notification issued states that in case of any discrepancies in the allotment results, students are required to report the same via email before 10 a.m. on September 28, 2023.

Steps to Check NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Result

The NEET PG round 3 allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Eligible candidates can click on the given link or follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the NEET PG counselling website

Step 2: Click on the provisional round 3 allotment result

Step 3: Scroll through the link given and check the allotment

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

The NEET PG stray vacancy registrations are scheduled to commence on October 9, 2023. Those candidates participating in the stray vacancy round can visit the official website of the medical counselling committee for further details.

