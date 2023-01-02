Punjab School Winter Holidays Extended Till January 8 Amid Cold Wave, Check Details Here

Punjab School Holidays: As per the recent updates, the Punjab government has extended the school holidays by one week because of the intense cold wave in the state. All the govt, private and aided schools in Punjab for all the classes will remain close till January 8, 2023. The school education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the extension of holidays in all schools in the state.

The Punjab schools will now open on January 9, 2023. The state government declared winter break from December 25 to January 1, 2023. Cold wave conditions have prevailed in large parts of Punjab in the last few days. The weather office has forecast dense fog in the state over the next three days.

Punjab School Holiday Tweet

The state government of Punjab Tweeted - “Punjab Govt has extended winter holidays in all the govt, private and aided schools till January 8, 2023. School Education Minister HarjotBains said that all schools in the state would not open on January 2nd as announced earlier. The schools would now open on January 9, 2023.” Check tweet below -

Punjab Govt has extended winter holidays in all the govt, private and aided schools till January 8, 2023. School Education Minister @HarjotBains said that all schools in the state would not open on January 2nd as announced earlier. The schools would now open on January 9, 2023. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) January 1, 2023

Schools Closed in Other States Due To Cold Weather

Haryana: Apart from Punjab, the Haryana government has also announced winter holidays for all government and private schools in the state from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, in view of board exams 2023, Class 10 and 12 students will have to attend classes from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Delhi: The Delhi government schools will remain closed for two weeks starting from January 1 for winter holidays, the Directorate of Education announced. Although, the remedial sessions for Class 9 to Class 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance students' learning-level academic performance.

Uttar Pradesh: As per the latest updates, the schools in various districts of UP have been closed due to cold weather conditions. Schools in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Sitapur, and other regions will remain closed in January 2023. The decision to close the schools has been made considering the ongoing dense fog and cold conditions.

Also Read: UP Schools Closed: Schools in Varanasi Gorakhpur Closed, Lucknow Schools Follow Revised Timings