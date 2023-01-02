UP Schools Closed: Schools in Varanasi Gorakhpur Closed, Lucknow Schools Follow Revised Timings

UP Schools Closed: Uttar Pradesh Schools have been closed in several districts due to extremely cold weather conditions. Schools in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Sitapur, and other regions will remain closed in January 2023. The decision to close the schools was made considering the ongoing dense fog and cold conditions. According to the IMD, Dense Fog and Severe Cold will continue in UP for the Next five days.

The Gorakhpur District Magistrate on January 1, 2023, issued an order to close schools for students from LKG to Class 8 on January 2 and 3, 2023. Schools in Varanasi will remain closed until January 4, 2023, up to class 8. Sitapur schools will remain closed until January 4, 2023, as per the District Magistrate's orders for students from classes 1 to 12.

UP | Gorakhpur District Magistrate directs to close all government and recognised schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and 3 in view of the severe cold in the district. Strict action will be taken against schools that do not follow this. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2023

Lucknow Schools Revised Timings

The Basic Education Department, Lucknow has revised school timings for students from class 1 to 8 from today. As per the revised timing released, the classes will be conducted from 10 AM to 2 PM. according to the department, the revised timings will remain until January 10, 2023.

According to the official statement released, after getting the approval of the District Magistrate, considering the extreme cold wave conditions, the timings of Government aided, and recognized schools of all the board will follow a revised timing. From January 2 to 10, 2023, the timings of classes of students from class 1 to 8 will be conducted from 10 AM to 2 PM.

The notification has further asked schools to ensure that the order is followed. The notification is available on the official website of the District.

UP government recently changed the timing of the schools with classes being conducted from 10 AM to 3 PM. Authorities in Ghaziabad and Punjab have also issued notices to change school timings considering the low visibility and heavy fog situation.

