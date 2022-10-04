Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2023 Released, Check at panjiyakpredeled.in, Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan D.El.Ed 2022 Admit Card: The Rajasthan Directorate of Elementary Education has released the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC)/ Pre-De.El.Ed Exam Admit Card on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan BSTC Exams can download the admit card through the link provided here.

The Rajasthan Pre-De.El.Ed BSTC Exams are scheduled to be conducted on October 8, 2022. The admit card for the entrance exam will contain the examination details and the details of the candidates. Students must also note that the Rajasthan BSTC 2022 admit card is a mandatory document that has to be produced at the time of the exam.

The Rajasthan BSTC 2022 Admit Card is available on the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates can also download the admit card for Rajasthan BSTC 2022 through the link available here.

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link

Steps to download Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan BSTC 2022 official website or click on the link available here

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Registered Mobile Number and Password in the link provided

Step 4: The Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Rajasthan BSTC 2022 Admit Card for further reference

Details Given on the Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2022

The Rajasthan BSTC 2022 Admit Card will contain the following details.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination



Shift timing and schedule

Exam Centre Name and Address

Instructions to be followed

