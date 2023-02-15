Rajasthan Class 12 Practical Exam 2023 Admit Card Releases For Private Students, Check Steps To Download

Rajasthan Practical Exam 2023 Admit Card: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Rajasthan class 12 practical exam admit card 2023 in online mode. The practical exam admit card has been released for the students who have registered via private schools. They can download the Rajasthan board practical exam 2023 admit card at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They will have to use their district, student's name and father's name to download Rajasthan practical exam 2023 admit card.

The Rajasthan board will conduct the RBSE class 12 practical exams for private students till February 18, 2023. They will have to carry their Rajasthan class 12 practical exam admit card 2023 to the exam centre or else they will not be allowed. As per the RBSE class 12 date sheet 2023, the exams will start from March 9 with Psychology and conclude on April 12 with vocational subjects.

Rajasthan Class 12 Practical Exam 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Rajasthan Class 12 Practical Exam 2023 Admit Card?

To download the RBSE senior secondary practical exam admit card 2023, students are required to login either through roll number or using the student's name and father's name. They can go through the steps to know how to download Rajasthan Class 12 practical exam admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Rajasthan Board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - Private Student Practical Exam.2023 Admit Card.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Login with district, student's name and father's name.

5th Step - Submit the same, the RBSE admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download RBSE practical admit card 2023 and take a printout of the same.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Rajasthan Class 12 Practical Exam 2023 Admit Card?

The hall ticket of Rajasthan Class 12 practical exam will likely to have the following details - name of the student, father's name, roll number, class, name of the subject, exam centre, time of the exam, photograph, signature, exam day guidelines and other details. In case, students find any error, they can contact the respective schools for rectifications.

