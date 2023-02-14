Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 To Release Soon, Check Exam Dates Here

Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: As per the latest updates, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the class 10th, 12th admit card 2023 soon. The RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2023 will be released on the official website i.e.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. It must be noted that only school authorities can download the Rajasthan Board Admit Card 2023 on the official website.

School authorities can download the hall ticket on the official website by entering their ID and password. Afterward, they will distribute them among the students. Students must carry the RBSE 10th, 12th admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Otherwise, they will not b granted entry to the hall.

How to Download Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023?

The authorities will be releasing the Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 soon. Once released, the school authorities card download the hall ticket by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Board Main Exam 2023 (New Portal)

Step 3: Click on RBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: The Rajasthan Board Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take at least 2 printouts

Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Exams 2023

As per the RBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023, the RBSE 10th exams will be conducted from March 16 to April 11, 2023. However, the Rajasthan Board will conduct the RBSE Class 12 exams between March 9 and April 12, 2023. Since the dates are out, students must start preparing for the upcoming exams. The Rajasthan Board Exams 2023 will be held between 8.30 am and 11.45 am.

Also Read: UPMSP 2023: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Released at upmsp.edu.in, Check Exam Instructions Here