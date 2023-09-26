  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Releases at rajugneet2023.com, Download PDF Here

Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Releases at rajugneet2023.com, Download PDF Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: RUHS College of Dental Sciences has released the merit list pdf for the stray vacancy round. Candidates can download the Rajasthan NEET UG provisional merit list, combined online at the official website: rajugneet2023.com. Know steps to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 26, 2023 18:21 IST
Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List
Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences has released the provisional merit list pdf for the Rajasthan NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling. Candidates can download their provisional merit list online at the official website: rajugneet2023.com. As per the schedule, it is expected that Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment result can be announced either on September 27 or 28, 2023. 

The candidates allotted a seat will have to report to the allotted medical, and dental institutes to secure their admissions along with original documents. They have to join the allotted institute from September 27 to 30, 2023. 

Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List, Combined PDF - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Rajasthan MBSS/BDS Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Dates 2023 

Candidates can go through the table to check important dates related to Rajasthan NEET round 2 counselling: 

Events 

Dates 

Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment result

September 27, 2023 

Joining by candidates at the specified venue

September 27 to 30, 2023

How to download the Rajasthan NEET UG merit list 2023 for Stray Vacancy Round? 

The provisional merit list pdf can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Rajasthan NEET UG merit list online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: rajugneet2023.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on - provisional merit list combined, stray vacancy round

Step 3: The list of candidates name pdf will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Download the merit list and save it for future references

What details will be mentioned on Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List? 

The merit list pdf will have the below-mentioned details in it:

  • Registration Number
  • NEET ID
  • Name of the candidate
  • Father’s name 
  • Gender
  • Domicile 
  • Category
  • Considered Category 
  • NEET Percentile 
  • NEET All Indian Rank 
  • Combined State Merit 
  • Remarks  

Also Read: NEET Updates: NMC Releases List of Medical Colleges with New MBBS, PG Seats
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023