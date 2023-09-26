Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Releases at rajugneet2023.com, Download PDF Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences has released the provisional merit list pdf for the Rajasthan NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling. Candidates can download their provisional merit list online at the official website: rajugneet2023.com. As per the schedule, it is expected that Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment result can be announced either on September 27 or 28, 2023.
The candidates allotted a seat will have to report to the allotted medical, and dental institutes to secure their admissions along with original documents. They have to join the allotted institute from September 27 to 30, 2023.
Rajasthan MBSS/BDS Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Dates 2023
Candidates can go through the table to check important dates related to Rajasthan NEET round 2 counselling:
Events
Dates
Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment result
September 27, 2023
Joining by candidates at the specified venue
September 27 to 30, 2023
How to download the Rajasthan NEET UG merit list 2023 for Stray Vacancy Round?
The provisional merit list pdf can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Rajasthan NEET UG merit list online:
Step 1: Go to the official website: rajugneet2023.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on - provisional merit list combined, stray vacancy round
Step 3: The list of candidates name pdf will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download the merit list and save it for future references
What details will be mentioned on Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List?
The merit list pdf will have the below-mentioned details in it:
- Registration Number
- NEET ID
- Name of the candidate
- Father’s name
- Gender
- Domicile
- Category
- Considered Category
- NEET Percentile
- NEET All Indian Rank
- Combined State Merit
- Remarks
