NEET Updates: NMC Releases List of Medical Colleges with New MBBS, PG Seats

NEET Updates: The National Medical Commission (NMC) released a list of medical colleges in which the number of MBBS and PG seats have been increased. The list was uploaded after the new UG and PG seats were approved by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB). Earlier, in August the commission clarified that the MARB has not issued letters of renewal to some of the medical colleges that claimed to have received permission.

Due to this, the NMC has now released the list of colleges with the total number of seats (UG and PG) after approval by MARB. The notice released states “It is clarified that this is these are the colleges approvals, LOPs or renewal given for this academic year.”

Fake or forged letters were issued to medical colleges including Meenakshi Medical College, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, Santhiram Medical College, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, GR Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Karnataka, and GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry. The Commission has also appealed to colleges to not pay attention to any fake letters in circulation.

NEET UG Admission 2023: Check Newly Added MBBS Seats

Along with the MCC, the seat matrix for NEET UG and PG counselling for admission will also have to be updated by each state counselling committee (SCC). Check list of MBBS colleges along with seats below:

Medical colleges MBBS Seat Matrix Amrita School of Medicine, Haryana 150 Ananya College of Medicine & Research, Kalol, Gujarat 150 Arundathi Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana 150 Chitradurga Medical College and Research Institute, Karnataka 150 CMR Institute of Medical Sciences, Medchal, Telangana 150 Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Perambalur, Tamil Nadu 150 Dr Rajendra Gode Medical College, Amravati, Maharashtra 150 DRIEMS Institute of health sciences and Hospital, Kairapari, Odisha 100 Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana 150 Government Medical College Karauli, Rajasthan 100 Government Medical College and District General Hospital Ratnagiri, Maharashtra 100 Government Medical College Bundi, Rajasthan 100 Government Medical College, Alwar, Rajasthan 100 Government Medical College, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi, Odisha 100 Government Medical College, Dausa, Rajasthan 100 Government Medical College, Eluru, Andhra Pradesh 150 Government Medical College, Handwara, Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir 100 Government Medical college, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan 100 Government Medical College, Jayashnakar Bhupalpally, Telangana 100 Government Medical College, Kamareddy, Telangana 100 Government Medical College, Karimnagar, Telangana 100 Government Medical College, Khammam, Telangana 100 Government Medical College, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Telangana 100 Government Medical College, Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh 150 Government Medical College, Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh 150 Government Medical College, Nirmal, Telangana 100 Government Medical College, Purnea, Bihar 100 Government Medical College, Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh 150 Government Medical College, Rajanna Sircilla, Telangana 100 Government medical college, satna, Madhya Pradesh 150 Government Medical College, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir 100 Government Medical College, Vikarabad, Telangana 100 Government medical college, vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh 150 Government Medical College,Jangaon, Telangana 100 Government Medical College,Parbhani, Maharashtra 100 JIS School of Medical Science and Research Arch Waterfront, Kolkata, West Bengal 150 JMN Medical College, West Bengal 150 Kiran Medical College, Surat, Gujarat 150 Kokrajhar Medical College, Assam 100 Maharishi Markandeshwar TrustM M College of Medical Sciences & Research- Ambala, Haryana 150 Mahatma Gandhi Missions Medical College, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 100 Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences & Research 100 Nagaon Medical College, Nagaon, Assam 100 Nalbari Medical College, Assam 100 Nandha Medical College and Hospital, Tamil Nadu 150 Neelima Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana 150 Parbhani Medical College, Maharashtra 150 PSP Medical College Hospital and Research Institute-Srinivasan Street, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 150 Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital and Research Center, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 150 SAL Institute of Medical Sciences, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 150 SKS Hospital Medical College & Research Center, Uttar Pradesh 150 Sri Chamundeshwari Medical College Hospital & Research Institute, Karnataka 150 Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Muddenahalli, Karnataka 50 Swaminarayan Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kalol, Gandhinagar, Gujarat 150

