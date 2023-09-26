NEET Updates: NMC Releases List of Medical Colleges with New MBBS, PG Seats

NEET Updates: The National Medical Commission (NMC) released a list of medical colleges in which the number of MBBS and PG seats have been increased. The list was uploaded after the new UG and PG seats were approved by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB). Earlier, in August the commission clarified that the MARB has not issued letters of renewal to some of the medical colleges that claimed to have received permission.
Due to this, the NMC has now released the list of colleges with the total number of seats (UG and PG) after approval by MARB. The notice released states “It is clarified that this is these are the colleges approvals, LOPs or renewal given for this academic year.”
Fake or forged letters were issued to medical colleges including Meenakshi Medical College, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, Santhiram Medical College, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, GR Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Karnataka, and GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry. The Commission has also appealed to colleges to not pay attention to any fake letters in circulation.
NEET UG Admission 2023: Check Newly Added MBBS Seats
Along with the MCC, the seat matrix for NEET UG and PG counselling for admission will also have to be updated by each state counselling committee (SCC). Check list of MBBS colleges along with seats below:
|
Medical colleges
|
MBBS Seat Matrix
|
Amrita School of Medicine, Haryana
|
150
|
Ananya College of Medicine & Research, Kalol, Gujarat
|
150
|
Arundathi Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana
|
150
|
Chitradurga Medical College and Research Institute, Karnataka
|
150
|
CMR Institute of Medical Sciences, Medchal, Telangana
|
150
|
Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Perambalur, Tamil Nadu
|
150
|
Dr Rajendra Gode Medical College, Amravati, Maharashtra
|
150
|
DRIEMS Institute of health sciences and Hospital, Kairapari, Odisha
|
100
|
Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana
|
150
|
Government Medical College Karauli, Rajasthan
|
100
|
Government Medical College and District General Hospital Ratnagiri, Maharashtra
|
100
|
Government Medical College Bundi, Rajasthan
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Alwar, Rajasthan
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi, Odisha
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Dausa, Rajasthan
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Eluru, Andhra Pradesh
|
150
|
Government Medical College, Handwara, Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir
|
100
|
Government Medical college, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Jayashnakar Bhupalpally, Telangana
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Kamareddy, Telangana
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Karimnagar, Telangana
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Khammam, Telangana
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Telangana
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh
|
150
|
Government Medical College, Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh
|
150
|
Government Medical College, Nirmal, Telangana
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Purnea, Bihar
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh
|
150
|
Government Medical College, Rajanna Sircilla, Telangana
|
100
|
Government medical college, satna, Madhya Pradesh
|
150
|
Government Medical College, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Vikarabad, Telangana
|
100
|
Government medical college, vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh
|
150
|
Government Medical College,Jangaon, Telangana
|
100
|
Government Medical College,Parbhani, Maharashtra
|
100
|
JIS School of Medical Science and Research Arch Waterfront, Kolkata, West Bengal
|
150
|
JMN Medical College, West Bengal
|
150
|
Kiran Medical College, Surat, Gujarat
|
150
|
Kokrajhar Medical College, Assam
|
100
|
Maharishi Markandeshwar TrustM M College of Medical Sciences & Research- Ambala, Haryana
|
150
|
Mahatma Gandhi Missions Medical College, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
100
|
Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences & Research
|
100
|
Nagaon Medical College, Nagaon, Assam
|
100
|
Nalbari Medical College, Assam
|
100
|
Nandha Medical College and Hospital, Tamil Nadu
|
150
|
Neelima Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana
|
150
|
Parbhani Medical College, Maharashtra
|
150
|
PSP Medical College Hospital and Research Institute-Srinivasan Street, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
150
|
Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital and Research Center, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
|
150
|
SAL Institute of Medical Sciences, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|
150
|
SKS Hospital Medical College & Research Center, Uttar Pradesh
|
150
|
Sri Chamundeshwari Medical College Hospital & Research Institute, Karnataka
|
150
|
Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Muddenahalli, Karnataka
|
50
|
Swaminarayan Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kalol, Gandhinagar, Gujarat
|
150
Also Read: UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Registration Starts Today, Check Revised Dates Here