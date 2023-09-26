  1. Home
NEET Updates: NMC Releases List of Medical Colleges with New MBBS, PG Seats

Medical Admission: NMC has released the list of medical colleges approved for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) seats for the academic year 2023-24, as assessed and rated by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB). Check names and seats here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 26, 2023 17:44 IST
NEET Updates: The National Medical Commission (NMC) released a list of medical colleges in which the number of MBBS and PG seats have been increased. The list was uploaded after the new UG and PG seats were approved by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB). Earlier, in August the commission clarified that the MARB has not issued letters of renewal to some of the medical colleges that claimed to have received permission. 

Due to this, the NMC has now released the list of colleges with the total number of seats (UG and PG) after approval by MARB. The notice released states  “It is clarified that this is these are the colleges approvals, LOPs or renewal given for this academic year.” 

Fake or forged letters were issued to medical colleges including Meenakshi Medical College, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, Santhiram Medical College, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, GR Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Karnataka, and GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry. The Commission has also appealed to colleges to not pay attention to any fake letters in circulation. 

NEET UG Admission 2023: Check Newly Added MBBS Seats

Along with the MCC, the seat matrix for NEET UG and PG counselling for admission will also have to be updated by each state counselling committee (SCC). Check list of MBBS colleges along with seats below: 

Medical colleges

MBBS Seat Matrix

Amrita School of Medicine, Haryana

150

Ananya College of Medicine & Research, Kalol, Gujarat

150

Arundathi Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana

150

Chitradurga Medical College and Research Institute, Karnataka

150

CMR Institute of Medical Sciences, Medchal, Telangana

150

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Perambalur, Tamil Nadu

150

Dr Rajendra Gode Medical College, Amravati, Maharashtra

150

DRIEMS Institute of health sciences and Hospital, Kairapari, Odisha

100

Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana

150

Government Medical College Karauli, Rajasthan

100

Government Medical College and District General Hospital Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

100

Government Medical College Bundi, Rajasthan

100

Government Medical College, Alwar, Rajasthan

100

Government Medical College, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi, Odisha

100

Government Medical College, Dausa, Rajasthan

100

Government Medical College, Eluru, Andhra Pradesh

150

Government Medical College, Handwara, Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir

100

Government Medical college, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan

100

Government Medical College, Jayashnakar Bhupalpally, Telangana

100

Government Medical College, Kamareddy, Telangana

100

Government Medical College, Karimnagar, Telangana

100

Government Medical College, Khammam, Telangana

100

Government Medical College, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Telangana

100

Government Medical College, Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh

150

Government Medical College, Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh

150

Government Medical College, Nirmal, Telangana

100

Government Medical College, Purnea, Bihar

100

Government Medical College, Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh

150

Government Medical College, Rajanna Sircilla, Telangana

100

Government medical college, satna, Madhya Pradesh

150

Government Medical College, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir

100

Government Medical College, Vikarabad, Telangana

100

Government medical college, vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

150

Government Medical College,Jangaon, Telangana

100

Government Medical College,Parbhani, Maharashtra

100

JIS School of Medical Science and Research Arch Waterfront, Kolkata, West Bengal

150

JMN Medical College, West Bengal

150

Kiran Medical College, Surat, Gujarat

150

Kokrajhar Medical College, Assam

100

Maharishi Markandeshwar TrustM M College of Medical Sciences & Research- Ambala, Haryana

150

Mahatma Gandhi Missions Medical College, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

100

Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences & Research

100

Nagaon Medical College, Nagaon, Assam

100

Nalbari Medical College, Assam

100

Nandha Medical College and Hospital, Tamil Nadu

150

Neelima Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana

150

Parbhani Medical College, Maharashtra

150

PSP Medical College Hospital and Research Institute-Srinivasan Street, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

150

Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital and Research Center, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

150

SAL Institute of Medical Sciences, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

150

SKS Hospital Medical College & Research Center, Uttar Pradesh

150

Sri Chamundeshwari Medical College Hospital & Research Institute, Karnataka

150

Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Muddenahalli, Karnataka

50

Swaminarayan Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kalol, Gandhinagar, Gujarat

150

