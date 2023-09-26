UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Registration Starts Today, Check Revised Dates Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has revised the mop-up round counselling dates. The schedule has been revised because the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Policy has reduced the NEET PG cut-off to zero across all categories.

As per the revised dates, candidates can register for UPNEET PG mop-up round counselling from today: September 26, 2023. They have to visit the official website: upneet.gov.in to register for the UP NEET counselling mop-up round. The last date is September 29, 2023.

UPNEET PG Mop Up Round 2023 Counselling Dates

DGMET has revised the schedule for mop round counselling dates as the cutoff has been reduced to zero. Candidates can check below the revised UP NEET PG counselling schedule:

Events Dates UP NEET PG mop-up round registration September 26, 2023 Last date to register for UPNEET PG mop-up round September 29, 2023 by 11 AM Date for deposition of registration and security money September 26 to 29, 2023 UP NEET PG merit list for mop-up round September 21, 2023 Filling of choices September 29, 2023 UPNEET UG choice filling September 30 to October 3, 2023 UP NEET PG mop up seat allotment result October 5, 2023 Downloading of allotment letter October 6, 7, 9 and 10, 2023

How to register for UP NEET PG Mop Up Round 2023 Counselling?

The counselling committee conducts UP NEET PG counselling for admission to 891 MD/MS/PG Diploma and 32 MDS seats offered under 50% state quota seats in government colleges and seats available in private colleges of the state.

Candidates can apply for the mop-up round for admission to PG medical programmes on the official website: upneet.gov.in. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET PG registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter NEET UG roll number and password

Step 5: Fill in the UP NEET application form and submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the NEET PG mop-up round counselling form

NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Reduced to Zero

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Policy has reduced the NEET PG cut-off to zero across all categories. The Union Health Ministry has directed NMC to reduce the cut-off to zero so that the remaining candidates can participate in NEET PG 2023 counselling rounds.

