Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Merit List Released, Download PDF at rajugneet2025.com

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025:Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 merit list is now available on the official website. Students can visit the official website of Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical & Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2025 SMS Medical College to check the allotment result.

The Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 merit list is available as a pdf document. The merit list will include the registration id, NEET id, name of candidate, fathers name, Gender, Domicile, Category, NEET percentile, NEET Rank.

The Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024 round 1 merit list is available on the official website - rajugneet2025.com. Candidates can also check the direct link given below to check the merit list.

