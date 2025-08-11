UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Merit List Released, Download PDF at rajugneet2025.com

Rajasthan NET UG counselling 2025 round 1 merit list released. Students can download the merit list PDF through the link given here. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 11, 2025, 13:16 IST
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Merit List Released
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Merit List Released
Register for Result Updates

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025:Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 merit list is now available on the official website. Students can visit the official website of Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical & Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2025 SMS Medical College to check the allotment result. 

The Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 merit list is available as a pdf document. The merit list will include the registration id, NEET id, name of candidate, fathers name, Gender, Domicile, Category, NEET percentile, NEET Rank. 

The Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024 round 1 merit list is available on the official website - rajugneet2025.com. Candidates can also check the direct link given below to check the merit list. 

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Merit List - Click Here

How to Download Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Merit List

Follow the steps provided below to download the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 1 merit list link

Step 3: The merit list PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the merit list for further reference

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Download allotment Letter at mcc.nic.in

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News