Rajasthan Weather Update: Jodhpur Schools Closed for Today due to Heavy Rain Alert, Get Details Here

Rajasthan Weather Update: As incessant rain continues to lash part of Rajasthan for last week, normal life has been hit in several parts of the state. The Rajasthan Weather Update shared by IMD has hinted that heavy to very heavy rain is expected in parts of Rajasthan over the next two days. In fact, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in and around Jodhpur District in next 24 hours. In response to this alert, the local administration has decided to close down schools in Jodhpur, keeping safety of students in mind.

Rajasthan | All schools in Jodhpur district to remain closed tomorrow, 28th July in wake of heavy rainfall here. — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 27, 2022

Jodhpur Schools Closed for 28th July

According to the orders issued by Jodhpur District Collector Himanshu Gupta, all schools in the districts will remain closed on 28th July 2022 after continued rain over the last two days has created flood-like situation in the state. The blue-city, as Jodhpur is fondly known as, has seen several parts of the district affected due to water logging and incessant rain. In the light of this, the District Administration has decided to close down all schools, including government, private and aided schools in the district until further notice.

Jodhpur has received 225mm of rain in the last 48 hours, causing a flood-like situation in the district. The city continues to battel water logging with several parts of the city being cut-off. In the wake of the incessant rain, two trains have also been cancelled by Western Railways. The torrential rains have lead to massive water logging, flooding in several colonies and power cuts across the city, throwing normal life completely out of gear.

Apart from Jodhpur, other parts of Rajasthan has also received heavy rain during the last two days. In the state, Bhilwara has reported the highest rainfall of 205 mm during the last 24 hours, followed by Chittaurgarh with 179 mm and Jodhpur with 111 mm.

