RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare RBSE Result Date Today, Get Details @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the RBSE 10th Result 2022 and Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Soon. With lakhs of students waiting for the declaration of Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022, the question that Rajasthan Board Result Kab Aayega has been a common thread among the students. In good news for such students, the RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date is likely to be declared today - 23rd May 2022. According to the local media reports, the Rajasthan Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 students will be declared soon, most likely in the coming week.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Expected Date

While the actual date is likely to be announced later in the day, several people who are close to the board have hinted that RBSE 12th Result 2022 and Rajasthan 10th Result 2022 may be declared soon. Reports have suggested that the Rajasthan Board has completed the evaluation work and checking of answer sheets, for both, secondary as well as senior secondary students. Currently, RBSE is involved in the final processing of result data following which RBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be declared. As per tentative reports, Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results are expected to be declared between 25th and 31st May 2022. However, the official date is likely to be confirmed only later today.

RBSE 12th Result 2022 for All Three Streams on Same Day

Generally, the Rajasthan Board declares the result for Class 12 students stream-wise. Typically, RBSE 12th Science Result 2022 is declared first, followed by Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce and Arts Results 2022. However, this time, the board plans to change this trend and instead declare RBSE 12th Result 2022 for students of all three streams simultaneously on the same day.

