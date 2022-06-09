RBSE 10th Result 2022 Date Announced?: Rajasthan Board 10th Results Likely To be Declared Tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2022 Date Announced?: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Kab Aayega? This question has been on the minds of lakhs of students for nearly two months now. With every day that passes, the nervousness and excitement among the Class 10 students about RBSE 10th Result 2022 is growing manifolds. So far, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has been tight-lipped about the Rajasthan 10th Result 2022 Declaration Date. While reports have hinted that the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results will be declared soon, no confirmed date has been announced for the same. But, as and when the RBSE 10th Class Results are announced, students will be able to check them online via the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow?

However, sources close to the BSER Ajmer office of Rajasthan Board have hinted that the RBSE Class 10 Results may be declared soon. Media reports from local agencies have also corroborated this and hinted that Rajasthan 10th Class Result 202 may be declared as soon as tomorrow - 10th June 2022. While official confirmation regarding it is still awaited, students can expect the same to be announced on Friday.

RBSE 10th Result 2022 Date Expected Soon

While rumours have been going around regarding the RBSE 10th Result 2022 Date, so far, no clear date for the same has been announced. Generally, Rajasthan Board releases an official notification confirming the RBSE Result 2022 date and time for the students. For Class 10 results as well, it is highly likely that the Rajasthan Board will issue an official notification confirming the date and time for the Secondary Class Results.

Where to check RBSE 10th Result 2022 online?

With over 10 lakh students awaiting the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022, the board has made special arrangements to ensure that the RBSE 10th Class results 2022 are made available to the students easily. In line with this, the Rajasthan Board will publish the RBSE Class 10 Results 2022 online on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. In addition to this, the board will also notify the Rajasthan 10th Results 2022 on one of India’s most trusted education websites - results.jagranjosh.com. After the official declaration, students will be able to check RBSE Class 10 Results 2022 online via the link provided below:

