RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Results to be Declared Tomorrow @ rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 for the Arts Stream Students tomorrow i.e., 6th June 2022 Monday. The announcement regarding Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022 Date and Time was made by the State Education Minister today late evening on social media platform Twitter. In a tweet sent out from this official handle, Dr BD Kalla informed that the Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Results will be declared tomorrow. He also wished all the students good luck for the upcoming results. Taking into account the convenience for the students, the RBSE 12th Result 2022 will be published online and made available via official website rajresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students will also get priority or first access to RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 via the direct link placed below:

Check Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

When will Rajasthan Board declared RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022?

The latest update shared by the Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla suggests that the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow - 6th June 2022 - Monday. Taking to his social media handle, Dr Kalla confirmed that the Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Results 2022 will be declared in the afternoon at 12:15 PM. The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 date and time is much earlier than anticipated earlier. Sources close to the board had earlier suggested that the Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022 for Arts stream will be declared around 15th June 2022; but now it has been notified that the results are being declared tomorrow.

Where to check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 online?

Similar to Science and Commerce Stream Results 2022 declared on 1st June, the announcement of Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2022 will also be done online in which students will be provided with their result scorecard online. The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 will be made available to students via official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, with lakhs of students trying to check and access the RBSE 12th Result 2022 Scorecard, the official website may suffer from technical problems and difficulties. To overcome this, the board will also make the RBSE 12th Arts Results 2022 available on trusted education portal results.jagranjosh.com as well. To get priority access to the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022, students can visit the below given link, register themselves, bookmark it and return to it on the day of the results to obtain their individual result scorecards.

5.7 Lakh Students Await Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Results 2022

As per tentative estimates around 5.7 lakh students have appeared for the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Exam 2022 held in March - April 2022. The Class 12 Exam for Rajasthan Board students was held form 31st March to 26th April 2022. The exam was held at 6074 centres spread across the state and sensitive and hyper-sensitive exam centres were equipped with CCTV surveillance system to check cheating and malpractices. Now, with the evaluation process completed, all the students who have appeared for RBSE 12th Arts Exam 2022 are waiting to check their results.

Also Read: RBSE 12th Result 2022 Announced: 96.53% Students Pass in Science, 97.53% in Commerce, Check Complete Statistics Here