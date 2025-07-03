Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
RULET 2025: LAW Counselling Schedule Released; Check Here

The University of Rajasthan has released the RULET 2025 counselling schedule for B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) admissions. Counselling will be held on July 8–9 based on category and score. Selected candidates must pay fees and carry the required documents.

Jul 3, 2025, 13:34 IST
RULET 2025 Counselling Schedule
RULET 2025 Counselling Schedule
The University of Rajasthan has officially released the counselling schedule for RULET 2025. Candidates who appeared for the RULET 2025 exam can now check the full seat allotment schedule online. The university will offer admission to the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) program for a total of 132 seats (120+12) through this counselling process.

Candidates must attend the RULET counselling as per the given schedule. Failure to attend will lead to the cancellation of their candidature. The counselling will be held at the Department of Laws, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur.

The RULET 2025 exam was conducted on June 8, 2025, and the rank card was released on June 29, 2025, on the official website. Candidates are advised to appear for the counselling session on the date and time assigned to them in the official schedule.

RULET 2025 Counselling Schedule

The University of Rajasthan has released the official schedule for RULET 2025 counselling. Candidates must appear for seat allotment as per their category and score range. It is important to arrive on time and carry all required documents.

Candidates who are not allotted a seat in the Unreserved category will be considered for their respective reserved categories based on merit after all unreserved seats are filled.

July 8, 2025 (Tuesday)

Session

Reporting Time

Eligible Category

RULET Score Range

Session 1

08:30 AM

PH (All Categories) / Outright

All Scores

Session 2

09:00 AM

Unreserved (All Categories)

309 – 263

Session 3

11:00 AM

Unreserved (All Categories)

262 – 244

Session 4

01:00 PM

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

241 – 206

July 9, 2025 (Wednesday)

Counselling Session

Reporting Time

Category

Score Range

Session 1

08:30 AM

OBC (Other Backward Classes)

243 – 218

Session 2

09:30 AM

MBC (Most Backward Classes)

243 – 200

Session 3

10:00 AM

SC (Scheduled Castes)

243 – 189

Session 4

11:00 AM

ST (Scheduled Tribes)

242 – 184

RULET 2025 Admission Fee Details

All candidates who are allotted a seat during counselling must pay the following fees on the same day:

  • Admission Fee: ₹50,480

  • Counselling Fee: ₹100

The payment must be done online via the ICICI Bank portal available on the University of Rajasthan’s official website.

RULET 2025 Counselling: List of Documents Required

Candidates attending the RULET 2025 counselling must bring the following original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies on the day of counselling:

  • RULET 2025 Online Application Form and Score Card

  • A valid photo ID proof (like Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or Driving License)

  • Class 10 (Secondary) mark sheet

  • Class 12 (Senior Secondary) mark sheet

  • Caste or Category Certificate (if applicable)

  • Disability Certificate (for candidates applying under PwD category)

  • Transfer Certificate (TC) and Character Certificate from the last attended institution

  • Six recent passport-size photographs

Make sure all documents are complete and arranged properly, as missing documents may lead to disqualification from the counselling process.

