RULET 2025: LAW Counselling Schedule Released; Check Here

The University of Rajasthan has officially released the counselling schedule for RULET 2025. Candidates who appeared for the RULET 2025 exam can now check the full seat allotment schedule online. The university will offer admission to the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) program for a total of 132 seats (120+12) through this counselling process.

Candidates must attend the RULET counselling as per the given schedule. Failure to attend will lead to the cancellation of their candidature. The counselling will be held at the Department of Laws, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur.

The RULET 2025 exam was conducted on June 8, 2025, and the rank card was released on June 29, 2025, on the official website. Candidates are advised to appear for the counselling session on the date and time assigned to them in the official schedule.