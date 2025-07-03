RULET 2025: LAW Counselling Schedule Released; Check Here

The University of Rajasthan has officially released the counselling schedule for RULET 2025. Candidates who appeared for the RULET 2025 exam can now check the full seat allotment schedule online. The university will offer admission to the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) program for a total of 132 seats (120+12) through this counselling process.
Candidates must attend the RULET counselling as per the given schedule. Failure to attend will lead to the cancellation of their candidature. The counselling will be held at the Department of Laws, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur.
The RULET 2025 exam was conducted on June 8, 2025, and the rank card was released on June 29, 2025, on the official website. Candidates are advised to appear for the counselling session on the date and time assigned to them in the official schedule.
RULET 2025 Counselling Schedule
The University of Rajasthan has released the official schedule for RULET 2025 counselling. Candidates must appear for seat allotment as per their category and score range. It is important to arrive on time and carry all required documents.
Candidates who are not allotted a seat in the Unreserved category will be considered for their respective reserved categories based on merit after all unreserved seats are filled.
July 8, 2025 (Tuesday)
|
Session
|
Reporting Time
|
Eligible Category
|
RULET Score Range
|
Session 1
|
08:30 AM
|
PH (All Categories) / Outright
|
All Scores
|
Session 2
|
09:00 AM
|
Unreserved (All Categories)
|
309 – 263
|
Session 3
|
11:00 AM
|
Unreserved (All Categories)
|
262 – 244
|
Session 4
|
01:00 PM
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
241 – 206
July 9, 2025 (Wednesday)
|
Counselling Session
|
Reporting Time
|
Category
|
Score Range
|
Session 1
|
08:30 AM
|
OBC (Other Backward Classes)
|
243 – 218
|
Session 2
|
09:30 AM
|
MBC (Most Backward Classes)
|
243 – 200
|
Session 3
|
10:00 AM
|
SC (Scheduled Castes)
|
243 – 189
|
Session 4
|
11:00 AM
|
ST (Scheduled Tribes)
|
242 – 184
RULET 2025 Admission Fee Details
All candidates who are allotted a seat during counselling must pay the following fees on the same day:
-
Admission Fee: ₹50,480
-
Counselling Fee: ₹100
The payment must be done online via the ICICI Bank portal available on the University of Rajasthan’s official website.
RULET 2025 Counselling: List of Documents Required
Candidates attending the RULET 2025 counselling must bring the following original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies on the day of counselling:
-
RULET 2025 Online Application Form and Score Card
-
A valid photo ID proof (like Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or Driving License)
-
Class 10 (Secondary) mark sheet
-
Class 12 (Senior Secondary) mark sheet
-
Caste or Category Certificate (if applicable)
-
Disability Certificate (for candidates applying under PwD category)
-
Transfer Certificate (TC) and Character Certificate from the last attended institution
-
Six recent passport-size photographs
Make sure all documents are complete and arranged properly, as missing documents may lead to disqualification from the counselling process.
