SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit list Out, Get Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) has released the merit list for the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 admission today, July 6, 2023, in online mode. Those students who are seeking admission into class 12 can check and download the first selection list by visiting the official website: samsodisha.gov.in.
As per the given schedule, the reporting of the first selection candidates for admission at selected HSS and admission updation at the higher secondary level will begin from July 7 to 13, 2023, upto 6 pm. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.
SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit list 2023 - Direct link
SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission Schedule
Candidates applying for SAMS Odisha class 12 admissions can check the complete schedule in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Release of SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List
|
July 6, 2023
|
Reporting of first selection candidates for admission at selected HSS and admission updation at Higher Secondary Schools level
|
July 7 to 13, 2023 (upto 6 pm)
|
Admission data updation of the first selection candidates and error correction by Higher secondary schools in HSS e-Space
|
July 7 to 13, 2023 (upto 9 pm)
Documents required for SAMS Odisha class 12 Admission
Shortlisted candidates are required to produce the intimation letter or applicant copy, in case he/she does not possess the Intimation letter before the admission committee at the Destination/Selected Higher Secondary School on the date given in their intimation letter. Check the list of documents mentioned below:
|
School leaving certificate
|
Conduct certificate
|
HSC Mark sheet
|
Reservation and weightage (mandatory) along with a photocopy
|
Migration certificate
|
Passport-size photographs (Three recent coloured photos)
How to check the SAMS Odisha plus 2 merit list 2023 online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the SAMS Odisha class 12th merit list online.
Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha: samsodisha.gov.in
Step 2: Now, click on the school and mass education higher secondary school (+2) link available
Step 3: After this click on the first selection list link and enter the required details as asked
Step 4: The SAMS Odisha plus 2 merit list 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and save it for future use
