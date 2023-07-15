SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2023: The Higher Education Department, Odisha has issued the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 merit list for the academic session 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have applied to get admission into various degree (+3) programmes can check and download the SAMS Odisha plus 2 selection list from the official website: samsodisha.gov.in.

As per the recent updates, admission into plus 3-degree courses will be granted to the students on the basis of the merit list from today, July 15, 2023. Whereas, students can report to their allotted institutions for taking admission (for First Round Selection) till July 19, 2023.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2023 Dates

Students can check the dates related to the SAMS Odisha plus 3 admissions 2023 in the table below:



Events Dates Publication of Provisional Allotment of seats (For First Round Selection) July 14, 2023 Selection of Slide/Freeze/Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by the selected students through SAMS [Student's Account] portal July 14 (from 7 pm) to 18, 2023 (till 11.45 pm) Reporting of the applicants at allotted Institutions for taking admission (for First Round Selection) July 15, 2023 (9 am) and July 17 to 19, 2023 (9 am to 5 pm) Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for Second Round Selection) July 27, 2023 (2 pm)

How to download the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2023 online?

Students can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download the plus 3 merit list from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha: samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Degree (+3) tab

Step 3: After this, click on the 1st selection direct link available on the homepage

Step 4: Enter all the required login credentials

Step 5: Click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 6: Download and print a hardcopy for future use

