  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Schools Holiday in Bhopal Tomorrow On Valmiki Jayanti, Check List of Holidays Below

Schools Holiday in Bhopal Tomorrow On Valmiki Jayanti, Check List of Holidays Below

 School holiday declared in these states for tomorrow on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. Schools will remain closed for both government and private schools. Students can check the complete list of holidays here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 27, 2023 14:47 IST
Bopal Schools Closed Tomorrow
Bopal Schools Closed Tomorrow

School Holiday in Bhopal: Schools across Bhopal will remain closed tomorrow, October 28, 2023 on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. As per recent reports, both government and private schools in the citiy will be closed as part of the celebrations. It must be noted that schools will be closed only for certain places in the northern part of the country. 

The announcement regarding the closure of schools in Bhopal was made two days ago by the city authorities. Students and parents have been advised to contact the school authorities for further notification and information regarding the reopening of schools. 

Dusserah holidays were observed for a majority of the schools last week which reopened on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Schools in Bhopal observed a local holiday on October 25, 2023 right after Dusserah and reopened on Thursday. 

School Holidays in November

Schools across various parts of the country will remain closed in November for Diwali. Chhat Puja and other occasions. Students can check the list of holidays in the month of November below.

Holiday

Date

Diwali

November 12, 2023

Bhai Duj 

November 15, 2023

Chhat Puja

November 19, 2023

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day

November 24, 2023

Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 27, 2023

 Also Read: UP Schools Closed Tomorrow due to UPPSC PET, Valmiki Jayanti; Check UP School News Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023