Schools Holiday in Bhopal Tomorrow On Valmiki Jayanti, Check List of Holidays Below

School Holiday in Bhopal: Schools across Bhopal will remain closed tomorrow, October 28, 2023 on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. As per recent reports, both government and private schools in the citiy will be closed as part of the celebrations. It must be noted that schools will be closed only for certain places in the northern part of the country.

The announcement regarding the closure of schools in Bhopal was made two days ago by the city authorities. Students and parents have been advised to contact the school authorities for further notification and information regarding the reopening of schools.

Dusserah holidays were observed for a majority of the schools last week which reopened on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Schools in Bhopal observed a local holiday on October 25, 2023 right after Dusserah and reopened on Thursday.

School Holidays in November

Schools across various parts of the country will remain closed in November for Diwali. Chhat Puja and other occasions. Students can check the list of holidays in the month of November below.

Holiday Date Diwali November 12, 2023 Bhai Duj November 15, 2023 Chhat Puja November 19, 2023 Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day November 24, 2023 Guru Nanak Jayanti November 27, 2023

