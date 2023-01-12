SEED 2023: Mock Test Link Available Till Tomorrow at sid.edu.in, Check Details Here

SEED 2023: Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID), Pune will organize the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) admission to various Design programmes scheduled for January 15, 2023. In order to help candidates to prepare for the exam, SID Institute will keep the SEED mock test links active till tomorrow, January 13, 2023. The SEED mock tests will make candidates accustomed to the exam pattern and process to attempt SEED 2023. The details on the SEED exam are available on the official website -sid.edu.in.

As per the official announcement, the SEED entrance exam 2023 will be conducted in online mode or in Computer-based test (CBT) mode. Moreover, the exam will be organized in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm.

SEED Mock Test 2023 - Click Here

SEED Exam Admit Card 2023

The admit card for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) was released on January 7, 2023, as per the schedule stated by the online portal. Candidates who have registered can download their respective hall tickets by logging in with their BDES ID or email ID and password on the given online portal. The candidates need to download the admit cards in order to appear for the exam for admissions to design programmes for the academic session 2023.

SEED Exam Results 2023

As per the reports, the SEED result will be declared on January 23, 2023, hosted by the Symbiosis Institute, Pune. For the further admission process, the names of the shortlisted candidates for the Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) will be released on January 27, 2023.

The slot booking for personal interaction can be done between January 27 to January 31, 2023. The PRPI admit card will be published on April 3, 2023. Eligible candidates can upload their portfolio and PRPI tasks from April 11 to April 19. The schedule of SEED admission includes that the first merit list will be declared by the institute on May 2, 2023. Candidates whose names will appear on the first merit list will need to pay the fees and register online for the programme from May 2 to May 11, 2023.

