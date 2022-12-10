SNAP Exam 2022: Slot 2 Admit Card Released Today, Download at snaptest.org

SNAP Exam 2022: Symbiosis International University published the admit cards today for the second slot of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022. The first phase of the SNAP exam was conducted today at various examination centers across India.

The candidates who have applied for the SNAP Exam 2022 will be able to view and download their respective hall tickets on the online portal snaptest.org. They can log in using their registered credentials such as their application number and password.

How to Download SNAP Exam 2022 Admit Card

Registered students are advised to visit the official website for the download of admit cards. These students can follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1 - Go to the main website snaptest.org

Step 2 - Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab

Step 3 - Log in using your registered ID and password

Step 4 - Submit and then admit card will be there on the screen

Step 5 - Read all the details carefully given on the admit card

Step 6 - Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

SNAP Exam 2022 Admit Card Details

Appearing candidates must carefully check all the information that is provided on the admit card for the phase 2 examination. The admit card reveals information like the candidate’s name, SNAP ID, exam centre name, exam centre address, DOB, SNAP seat number, reporting, exam guidelines, etc.

SNAP Exam 2022 Important Dates

The exam result is likely to be declared on January 10, 2023. The exam duration will be of 1 hour. As per the notice, the SNAP test 2022 is being organized on multiple dates like December 10, 18, and 23, 2022. The exam timings will be from 2 pm to 3 pm.

The exam is held for all those students who seek admission to several management courses at various institutes across the nation. SNAP is a national-level MBA entrance exam conducted by Symbiosis International University (SIU) for admission to management programmes offered by multiple affiliated institutions and private B-Schools.

