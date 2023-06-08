Special OJEE 2023 Registration Last Date Today, Know What is Special OJEE Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Special OJEE 2023 Registration: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) will conclude the registrations for Special OJEE 2023 today i.e. June 8, 2023. Interested ones can apply for the exam on the official website: ojee.nic.in. Candidates can check out what is special ojee, registration fees, and other important details regarding the special ojee 2023 registration here.

The 2nd / Special OJEE is conducted for admission to B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA, and B. Pharm courses. The exam will be held in the last week of June 2023 i.e. 26th June to 30th June 2023 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 1000. If they wish to add an additional course, they will have to pay extra charges i.e. Rs 500 per course.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Special OJEE 2023 Important Dates

Particulars Dates Special OJEE 2023 registration last date June 8, 2023 2nd OJEE 2023 exam date June 26 to 20, 2023 Special OJEE Result 2023 To be announced later

What is Special OJEE?

Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination OJEE is conducted for the candidates who could not appear in Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2023 Phase I exam. The results (ranks) of 2nd/ Special OJEE shall be used for admission to the vacant seats left over after 1st phase counselling in management, engineering, and pharmacy college.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

It must be noted that Candidates, who have appeared and have ranked in Jee Main 2023 (for B.TECH) or OJEE - 2023 (for other courses), are not required to appear in the 2nd / Special OJEE. The syllabus for B.Tech. course is the same as that for Jee Main 2023, while the syllabus for other courses are same as for OJEE 2023

Special OJEE Registration Form 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

Steps for 2nd Special OJEE 2023 Registration

Candidates who could not secure a rank in OJEE 2023 exam must apply for the 2nd test in order to get shortlisted. They can go through the following steps to apply-

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on 2nd special ojee 2023 registration link

Step 3: Complete registration process and login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key Releasing on June 11, Steps to Access Here